TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan said that the company's employees will forever be inspired by Ratan Tata and remain committed to carrying forward his vision

In a heartfelt tribute following the death of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan expressed deep sorrow and admiration for the visionary leader. Krithivasan said that Tata Consultancy Services and its employees will forever be inspired by Ratan Tata and remain committed to carrying forward his vision.

In honour of Ratan Tata, TCS cancelled its scheduled second-quarter earnings press conference and interviews on October 10. The company was set to announce its results for the quarter ending September 30 but chose to prioritise paying respect to their late leader.

Krithivasan praised Ratan Tata as an extraordinary individual whose wisdom, compassion, and commitment to improving lives earned him respect worldwide. He described Ratan Tata's leadership as a unique combination of humility and confidence that guided TCS through significant global expansion.

In memoriam: Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a leader whose compassion and vision will live on in the hearts of millions. pic.twitter.com/kTeM1mDyPo — Tata Consultancy Services (@TCS) October 10, 2024

Krithivasan also highlighted Tata's ability to make people feel valued, adding that his approach to leadership left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Krithivasan's sentiments echoed those of Tata Sons and TCS chairman N Chandrasekaran, who called Ratan Tata a rare and remarkable leader. Chandrasekaran described Tata as his mentor, guide, and friend, praising him for leading the Tata Group to global success while remaining true to its core values.