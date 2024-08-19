Twitter
Ratan Tata to manufacture Apple iPhones in India, sets up big factory in...

Ratan Tata's Tata Electronics will start producing iPhones in India by November, providing significant employment and reducing Apple's reliance on China.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

Ratan Tata: iPhone is the most liked phone in today's time. People are crazy about it. It has many features that make it the most special. Also, its look and design are also excellent. iPhone is being produced in India for some years. Now iPhone will be manufactured by the country's well-known businessman Ratan Tata. American company Apple is preparing to open its fourth iPhone assembly unit in India by the end of this year. According to a Business Standard report, Tata Electronics will start production of iPhone from the month of November.

Ratan Tata is setting up a factory at this place

Tata Electronics already has a component manufacturing factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Now another factory will be set up on 250 acres where iPhones will be made. The company is investing Rs 6000 crore in this factory. About 50 thousand people will get employment here, most of whom will be women. Tata Electronics had bought a Wistron company's Indian factory last year. Now this will be the second factory where iPhones will be made.

Dependence on China will be reduced

Apple has been trying to reduce its dependence on China for the last few years. For this, it is planning to make its parts and phones in countries like India, Thailand, Malaysia. Apple started making phones in India from 2017. Earlier Foxconn company used to make iPhones near Chennai. Since then, iPhones made in India are also being sent abroad. Now Tata Group has also stepped into this work. Now this new factory of Tata will help Apple to make more phones in India. This will also create more employment opportunities in India.

Ratan Tata says the iPhone is one of the most popular phones today. People love its many features, its look, and its design. For the past few years, iPhones have been produced in India. Now, well-known businessman Ratan Tata will be involved in manufacturing the iPhone. According to a Business Standard report, Tata Electronics will begin iPhone production in November. Apple is set to open its fourth iPhone assembly unit in India by the end of this year.

Tata Electronics already operates a component manufacturing factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. A new factory will be established on 250 acres specifically for making iPhones. This new factory represents a Rs 6,000 crore investment and is expected to provide employment to around 50,000 people, most of whom will be women. Last year, Tata Electronics acquired an Indian factory from Wistron. The new factory will be the second location in India where iPhones are manufactured.

Apple has been working to reduce its dependence on China over the past few years. As part of this effort, Apple plans to manufacture parts and phones in countries like India, Thailand, and Malaysia. Apple began making phones in India in 2017, with Foxconn initially producing iPhones near Chennai. Since then, Indian-made iPhones have been exported globally. With Tata Group entering this field, Apple will now be able to produce more phones in India, which will also create more employment opportunities in the country.

 

