Ratan Tata to manufacture Apple iPhones in India, sets up big factory in...

Ratan Tata's Tata Electronics will start producing iPhones in India by November, providing significant employment and reducing Apple's reliance on China.

Ratan Tata: iPhone is the most liked phone in today's time. People are crazy about it. It has many features that make it the most special. Also, its look and design are also excellent. iPhone is being produced in India for some years. Now iPhone will be manufactured by the country's well-known businessman Ratan Tata. American company Apple is preparing to open its fourth iPhone assembly unit in India by the end of this year. According to a Business Standard report, Tata Electronics will start production of iPhone from the month of November.

Ratan Tata is setting up a factory at this place

Tata Electronics already has a component manufacturing factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Now another factory will be set up on 250 acres where iPhones will be made. The company is investing Rs 6000 crore in this factory. About 50 thousand people will get employment here, most of whom will be women. Tata Electronics had bought a Wistron company's Indian factory last year. Now this will be the second factory where iPhones will be made.

Dependence on China will be reduced

Apple has been trying to reduce its dependence on China for the last few years. For this, it is planning to make its parts and phones in countries like India, Thailand, Malaysia. Apple started making phones in India from 2017. Earlier Foxconn company used to make iPhones near Chennai. Since then, iPhones made in India are also being sent abroad. Now Tata Group has also stepped into this work. Now this new factory of Tata will help Apple to make more phones in India. This will also create more employment opportunities in India.

