Business

Ratan Tata to build new industrial city, may give more job opportunities than Jamshedpur, it is located in...

It is believed that place shares similarities with Jamshedpur, and its modern infrastructure and multi-sector focus give it an edge for future growth

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 05:45 PM IST

Ratan Tata to build new industrial city, may give more job opportunities than Jamshedpur, it is located in...
Jamshedpur, located in Jharkhand, is India's most well-planned industrial city. It is also known as Tatanagar because it was built by the Tata Group. Now, a new Tatanagar is being developed in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Tata Electronics set up a plant in the nearby Thimijapalli village in 2020. This plant is the only one in the country that assembles iPhone enclosures. It is expected to become the largest employer in Hosur soon.

Hosur is being compared to Jamshedpur due to the similarities between the two cities. However, while Jamshedpur mainly focuses on steel, Hosur's growth is not limited to just one sector. Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister, T.R.B. Raja mentioned that Hosur could surpass Jamshedpur in terms of development. With significant infrastructure projects underway near the Tata plant, Hosur is also being developed as an IT hub, being just 40 kilometres from Bengaluru.

Tata Electronics is expanding its facilities in Hosur, adding two new units and building housing for employees. Apple, which is reducing its dependence on China, is partnering with Foxconn and Tata Electronics to increase production in India. 

It is believed that Hosur shares similarities with Jamshedpur, and its modern infrastructure and multi-sector focus give it an edge for future growth.

