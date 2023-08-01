Headlines

Ratan Tata to be honoured with first of its kind award, here’s why

Ratan Tata has also received a couple of high ranking civilian awards in India. Ratan Tata has been awarded Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan which is the third and second highest civilian award of the Republic of India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Ratan Tata is one the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe. With a long family legacy, Ratan Tata has been a key pillar in establishing Indian industries across the globe. The former Tata Sons chairman is also known for wisdom and philanthropic activities. For his knowledge of business, charitable acts and wisdom, Ratan Tata has received many international accolades and high ranking civilian awards in India. Now, the billionaire is set to receive a first of its kind award from the Maharashtra government. Ratan Tata will be the first recipient of the Udyog Ratna Award that the Maharashtra government decided to initiate this year onward. The state-level award will be given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the industrial sector of Maharashtra and Ratan Tata will be the first to receive this award,

Ratan Tata has been at the helm of the Tata Group for more than two decades. He helped Tata Group to become a leader in a number of industries, including automobiles, steel, and telecommunications. 

Ratan Tata has also received a couple of high ranking civilian awards in India. Ratan Tata has been awarded Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan which is the third and second highest civilian award of the Republic of India. His philanthropy and plans to cater the Indian market has always been appreciated by the citizens. Ratan Tata’s ideology and ethics have made him quite popular on social media platforms.

