TCS, the Tata Group IT firm, is the third most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 12.67 lakh crore. The company specialises in IT services and consulting and helps several other firms enhance their digital infrastructure. Now, TCS has signed a partnership with Air New Zealand to modernize the Kiwi airline's digital infrastructure. It is a five-year agreement aimed at positioning the airline at the forefront of AI-driven innovation. "This collaboration aims to enhance Air New Zealand's digital capabilities, improve customer experience, and drive operational efficiencies across various aspects of its business, including fleet management, crew scheduling, and ground services," TCS said.

The agreement signing event was attended by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is in Mumbai on Wednesday, besides Tata Group Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran, and TCS CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan. With an office in Auckland and a team of 460 professionals, TCS serves 20+ blue-chip customers in the region across banking, retail, construction, manufacturing, and local government.

Air New Zealand operates across 49 domestic and international destinations. Each year, the airline flies more than 15 million passengers on over 3,400 weekly flights. The airline has 98 operating aircraft ranging from Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and Airbus A320s to ATRs and Q300s. Greg Foran, Chief Executive Officer, Air New Zealand, said, "This collaboration aligns with our vision to be a digitally enabled airline of the future. We began working with TCS in September 2024 and in just a few short months, we've seen the benefits of tapping into the depth and breadth of talent and expertise they have when it comes to digital solutions."

"Going forward, TCS will be an instrumental partner in helping us deliver our Cargo Digital Transformation and improvements to our Digital Retail capability. We're excited about the benefits this partnership will bring for our customers and the aviation industry," he added.

