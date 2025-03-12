The deal involves the acquisition of land and building held by the company to serve as a delivery centre for TCS

TCS news: Tata Group's IT major TCS has acquired several other companies since its inception. Now, the IT major is set to acquire another firm called Darshita Southern India Happy Homes Pvt Ltd. This comes days after the Tata Group company again became the second most valued firm in India. Currently, the market cap of TCS is Rs 12.93 lakh crore, as of March 11.

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares in the company in an all-cash deal of Rs 2,250 crore. The deal involves the acquisition of land and building held by Darshita Southern India Happy Homes to serve as a delivery centre for TCS, according to a regulatory filing. The filing said there will be a call option to acquire 100 per cent equity shares in the entity after two years. “Since the property is still under development, revenue generation is yet to commence; hence, the last 3 years turnover is nil," TCS said in an exchange filing.

Darshita Southern India Happy Homes

The company was incorporated in September 2004. It is engaged in the development of a commercial property which would be let on lease to industrial consumers. Moreover, TCS' market valuation climbed by Rs 46,094.44 crore to Rs 13,06,599.95 crore last week. Shares of TCS settled 0.37 per cent lower at Rs 3,574.90 on the BSE on Tuesday.

TCS Q3 net profit

In December quarter 2024, TCS’ net profit rose 4.1 per cent sequentially to Rs 12,444 crore. The IT major's revenue from operations declined 0.4 per cent over the previous three months to Rs 63,973 crore in the third quarter. TCS’ last acquisition was in 2020, when it acquired the staff and select assets of Pramerica Systems Ireland Ltd. (Pramerica), Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) subsidiary based in Letterkenny, Ireland.