Ratan Tata's TCS rolls out 4.5-7% salary hikes for most employees, double-digit increments for...

TCS news: India's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has rolled out salary hikes in the range of 4.5–7 per cent for a majority of its employees, sources said on Tuesday, PTI reported. The Tata Group IT firm also announced double-digit increments for top performers after delaying its annual review amid macroeconomic challenges. The Tata group company has started sending the letters of increment to the employees from late Monday evening.

When will increments come into effect?

The appraisal for the financial year 2024-25 will be effective from September 2025. Employees will get their revised pay checks when their salaries are credited at the end of this month. The IT firm usually announces hikes in April.

When TCS stalled salary hikes

TCS was the first company to stall increments in April this year, citing unfavourable and uncertain macroeconomic environment. It maintained its position even in July while announcing its second quarter results. It formally announced the resumption of salary hikes last month, which are in line with what other IT services companies have usually given over the last few years.

TCS market cap

The Tata Group company has a market cap of Rs 11.26 lakh crore, as of September 2. The share price of the company closed at Rs 3,112 on Tuesday.

