Ratan Tata's TCS responds after longtime employee claims he was forced into early retirement without severance: 'It is absolutely...'

A social media user has claimed that their brother, who had been a longtime employee at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was forced by the IT giant into taking early retirement. They were allegedly also not provided severance pay or any form of compensation. The person took to the online discussion platform Reddit to share their brother's ordeal. The news comes soon after the tech company's decision to lay off 2 percent of its total workforce, which affects roughly 12,000 staffers.
The Reddit user said: "My brother dedicated almost 30 years of his life to Tata Consultancy Services." The TCS employee was allegedly given just 20 minute to take a decision. "In June 2025, he was called into a meeting and told he was being laid off, had exactly 20 minutes to decide between accepting early retirement or facing termination," the Redditor claimed. The user added that their brother, who is 50 years old, now "faces minimal employment opportunities in a market that does not favour experienced professionals at this stage of life."
The Redditor further wrote in their post: "This is not about corporate ideology – it’s about one company's decision to treat a long-serving employee without the dignity or fairness that should be standard after 30 years of work." According to a report by Financial Express, TCS has rejected the Redditor's allegations. "The misinformation quoted by an anonymous user on Reddit, which is the source of your article, is absolutely incorrect and false," the company told the publication.
The post comes at a time members of several IT unions have taken to streets across cities to protest forced resignations and illegal terminations at TCS. Last month, a TCS employee protested by camping on the footpath outside the company's Pune office, alleging that his salary had not been credited. A picture of the employee sleeping on the footpath had gone viral on social media platforms, sparking outrage. Earlier this year, TCS had announced it would lay off 2 percent of its global workforce or nearly 12,000 employees.