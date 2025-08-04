Ratan Tata's TCS responds after employee sleeps outside Pune office to protest salary delay: 'This is a case of...'

An employee of Tata Consultancy Services started camping outside the tech company's office in Pune to protest delay in his salary. A picture of the staffer, Saurabh More, sleeping on the footpath has been circulating on social media. Read on to know more on this.

An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) started camping outside the tech company's office in Pune to protest against delay in his salary transfer. A picture of the staffer, Saurabh More, sleeping on the footpath has been circulating on social media platforms. The viral photo shows Saurabh using his bag as a pillow, while a handwritten letter is seen placed beside him. After the news surfaced, TCS issued an official statement acknowledging the issue.

What does the TCS employee's letter say?

In his letter, Saurabh wrote: "I have reported back to TCS Sahyadri Park Pune Office on July 29, and still my ID is not active on Ultimatix and TCS systems, and I haven’t received my salary, which was confirmed at the 30th July 2025 meeting." He further stated, "I’ve informed HR that I don’t have money and will be forced to sleep and live outside TCS on the footpath," before adding: "HR has not responded to that and kept quiet. Hence, I have been living on the footpath since July 29 in front of TCS."

How has TCS responded to his protest?

TCS, a multinational IT giant part of the Tata Group, has responded to the incident saying that Saurabh's pay was withheld due to an unauthorised absence from work. "In accordance with standard procedure, payroll was suspended during this period," TCS said in a statement given to Financial Express. The company added that the employee has since reported to work and requested reinstatement. "We have currently provided him with accommodation and are working to support him in resolving the matter in a fair and constructive manner," it said. The news comes soon after TCS announced it would slash 2 percent of its global workforce, a move that would affect more than 12,000 employees.