Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...

Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his controversial remarks on SC/ST filmmakers

Ethanol blend in petrol damaging old vehicles? Govt says, 'These concerns are...'

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: List of major Tests records broken, created in 5-match IND vs ENG series

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city, not Chennai, Bengaluru

Ratan Tata's TCS responds after employee sleeps outside Pune office to protest salary delay: 'This is a case of...'

Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new features; check fee, timings

Donald Trump's BIG announcement on tariffs against India: 'I will be...'

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK authorities to...

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval: 'Jai Hind'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...

Meet man who gets key role from Rata Tata's firm, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover

Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his controversial remarks on SC/ST filmmakers

Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for this reason

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city, not Chennai, Bengaluru

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Ratan Tata's TCS responds after employee sleeps outside Pune office to protest salary delay: 'This is a case of...'

An employee of Tata Consultancy Services started camping outside the tech company's office in Pune to protest delay in his salary. A picture of the staffer, Saurabh More, sleeping on the footpath has been circulating on social media. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 09:56 PM IST

Ratan Tata's TCS responds after employee sleeps outside Pune office to protest salary delay: 'This is a case of...'
A photo of the employee, Saurabh More, sleeping on the footpath has been circulating on social media.

TRENDING NOW

An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) started camping outside the tech company's office in Pune to protest against delay in his salary transfer. A picture of the staffer, Saurabh More, sleeping on the footpath has been circulating on social media platforms. The viral photo shows Saurabh using his bag as a pillow, while a handwritten letter is seen placed beside him. After the news surfaced, TCS issued an official statement acknowledging the issue.

What does the TCS employee's letter say?
In his letter, Saurabh wrote: "I have reported back to TCS Sahyadri Park Pune Office on July 29, and still my ID is not active on Ultimatix and TCS systems, and I haven’t received my salary, which was confirmed at the 30th July 2025 meeting." He further stated, "I’ve informed HR that I don’t have money and will be forced to sleep and live outside TCS on the footpath," before adding: "HR has not responded to that and kept quiet. Hence, I have been living on the footpath since July 29 in front of TCS."

How has TCS responded to his protest?
TCS, a multinational IT giant part of the Tata Group, has responded to the incident saying that Saurabh's pay was withheld due to an unauthorised absence from work. "In accordance with standard procedure, payroll was suspended during this period," TCS said in a statement given to Financial Express. The company added that the employee has since reported to work and requested reinstatement. "We have currently provided him with accommodation and are working to support him in resolving the matter in a fair and constructive manner," it said. The news comes soon after TCS announced it would slash 2 percent of its global workforce, a move that would affect more than 12,000 employees.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tragedy at Oasis concert: Fan dies at Wembley Stadium, band says 'we are shocked and...'
Tragedy at Oasis concert: Fan dies at Wembley Stadium, band says we are shocked
Donald Trump led US State department BACKS Elon Musk's X, slams France's investigations, says, 'free speech...'
President Donald Trump led US State department BACKS Elon Musk's X...
Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city, not Chennai, Bengaluru
Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city
New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check list of stations, timings, other details
New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check list of stations
Shashi Tharoor 'misses' Virat Kohli in India's nail-biting 5th Test match against England, says 'the nation needs...'
Shashi Tharoor 'misses' Virat Kohli in India's nail-biting 5th Test match agains
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE