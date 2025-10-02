Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ratan Tata's TCS offers severance with up to two years' salary amid layoffs, check details

This comes as India's largest IT services firm undertakes a massive workforce realignment, letting go of employees whose skills are no longer aligned with the emerging needs. In July, TCS had announced it would trim 2 percent of its global workforce or roughly 12,000 workers.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 06:03 PM IST

Ratan Tata's TCS offers severance with up to two years' salary amid layoffs, check details
In July, TCS had announced it would trim 2 percent of its global workforce.
Tech giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is reportedly offering severance packages with up to two years worth of salary to its longtime employees. This comes as India's largest Information Technology (IT) services firm undertakes a massive workforce realignment, letting go of employees whose skills are no longer aligned with the emerging needs. In July, TCS had announced it would trim 2 percent of its global workforce or roughly 12,000 workers over the next year.

What is in TCS' severance pay package?

According to a report by Moneycontrol, affected employees are entitled to three months' notice period pay, along with severance pay ranging from six months to two years' worth of salary, depending on the number of years of service. Employees who have remained unallocated -- or on the bench -- for more than eight months are being offered only three months' notice period pay. "In keeping with the values of our company, those affected by our recent initiative to realign skills have been provided care and support as is due to them in each of the individual circumstances," TCS said in a statement.

What else is TCS offering outgoing employees?

Besides severance packages, TCS is also reportedly providing career transition support, including outplacement services with agency fees covered for at least three months. In some cases, the company is funding access to counselling and mental health therapy through its "Cares" programme. The company is also extending early retirement options to employees nearing retirement age, allowing them to receive all related benefits such as insurance. In recent months, TCS has repeatedly faced accusations of illegal terminations and forced resignations by former employees.

