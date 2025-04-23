At present, TCS's market capitalisation is at Rs 12 lakh crore, contributing around 45 per cent to the Tata Group’s total listed mcap of Rs 26.61 lakh crore.

Tata Group's TCS is the largest IT firm in India. Recently, the IT firm reportedly achieved a major milestone, surpassing USD 30 billion in annual revenue and securing its position as the world’s second-largest IT services brand. Moreover, it is the second Indian company to attain a market capitalisation (mcap) of Rs 15 lakh crore after Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. But TCS's share in the combined market capitalisation (mcap) of the Tata Group’s listed entities has fallen to 44.8 per cent, its lowest level since March 2009, as per a MoneyControl report. It shows a sharp slide from its peak of 74.4 per cent in March 2020.

The Tata Group IT company, TCS, had debuted on the share market in August 2004 with a market value of Rs 47,232 crore, accounting for 49 per cent of the group’s total at the time. At present, TCS's market capitalisation is at Rs 12 lakh crore, contributing around 45 per cent to the Tata Group’s total listed mcap of Rs 26.61 lakh crore. The share price of TCS closed at Rs 3,312.50 on Tuesday.

A look at year-to-date mcap figures of the Tata Group of companies reveals 18 out of 24 are in red with TCS as the largest contributor, falling 19.48 per cent, erasing nearly Rs 2.89 lakh crore in value, the report added. In terms of its share price, TCS has been observing a downward trend since December 2024, falling 25.62 per cent from Rs 4,473.90 to reach Rs 3,327.70 in the current scenario. Its year-to-date fall stands at 17.46 per cent.

