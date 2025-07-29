Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

New Income Tax Bill 2025 to change tax rates on LTCG? I-T dept said this

PM Modi makes BIG statement during speech in Parliament, says, 'No world leader...'

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai court issues notice to Rhea Chakraborty seeking her response on...

RRB NTPC UG 2025: City intimation slip out, know exam details, direct link here

Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev changes Instagram name, bio amid Rs 30000 crore property dispute

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 28149 crore in 48 hours after layoff announcement, market cap declines to Rs...

'Get them out, don't...: Australian spinner Nathan Lyon slams England for handshake drama during Manchester Test

When Sumona Chakravarti shared how she went from Ram Kapoor's sister to Kapil Sharma's wife: 'His partners never...'

Renowned Indian astrologer predicts another temple stampede, warns against traveling to these areas in 2025

'I'm sorry, study my...': New York shooter leaves CHILLING suicide note, says he had this disease

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai court issues notice to Rhea Chakraborty seeking her response on...

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai court issues notice to Rhea Chakraborty

RRB NTPC UG 2025: City intimation slip out, know exam details, direct link here

RRB NTPC UG 2025: City intimation slip out, know exam details, direct link here

'Get them out, don't...: Australian spinner Nathan Lyon slams England for handshake drama during Manchester Test

Nathan Lyon slams England for handshake drama during Manchester Test

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 28149 crore in 48 hours after layoff announcement, market cap declines to Rs...

Shares of TCS had declined nearly 2 per cent on Monday. The stock has lost 2.48 per cent in two trading days.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jul 29, 2025, 09:09 PM IST

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 28149 crore in 48 hours after layoff announcement, market cap declines to Rs...

TRENDING NOW

TCS continues to face market heat since it announced its decision to lay off 12,000 employees of its global workforce this year. The Tata Group IT firm has lost Rs 28,148.72 crore from its market valuation in two days (48 hours). The job cuts are part of the company's broader strategy to become a "future-ready organisation", focusing on investments in technology, AI deployment, market expansion, and workforce realignment, TCS said in a statement. 

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) market cap

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS eroded by Rs 28,148.72 crore to Rs 11,05,886.54 crore in two days. On Tuesday, the bellwether stock declined 0.73 per cent to settle at Rs 3,056.55 apiece at the BSE. During the day, it dropped 1.23 per cent to Rs 3,041. On the NSE, it dipped 0.72 per cent to Rs 3,057. Shares of TCS had declined nearly 2 per cent on Monday. The stock has lost 2.48 per cent in two trading days.

TCS global workforce

As of June 30, 2025, the TCS workforce stood at 6,13,069. It increased its workforce by 5,000 in the recently concluded June quarter. India's largest IT services firm TCS, is set to lay off about 2 per cent, or 12,261 employees, of its global workforce this year, with the majority of those impacted belonging to middle and senior grades.

READ | Mukesh Ambani launches JioPC AI cloud computer at Rs...; check plans, benefits, more

"Towards this, a number of reskilling and redeployment initiatives have been underway. As part of this journey, we will also be releasing associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible. This will impact about 2 per cent of our global workforce, primarily in the middle and the senior grades, over the course of the year," it said.

TCS will provide appropriate benefits, outplacement, counselling, and support to the impacted employees, it added. The move comes at a time when India's top IT services companies have delivered single-digit revenue growth in Q1FY26, capping off a somewhat sobering June quarter as macroeconomic instability and geopolitical tensions weighed on global tech demand and delayed client decision-making.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
S Jaishankar dismisses Donald Trump’s claims of ceasefire: ‘No linkage of trade with Operation Sindoor, no call between PM Modi, Trump’
S Jaishankar dismisses Donald Trump’s claims of ceasefire: ‘No linkage of trade
After IAS Jagrati Awasthi, marksheet of UPSC topper AIR 3 Donuru Ananya Reddy goes viral, she scored highest in...
Marksheet of UPSC topper AIR 3 Donuru Ananya Reddy goes viral, she scored...
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Might Pump Past $0.50 in 30 Days, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Leads as the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025
Dogecoin's $0.50 Target: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Eyes 2025 Meme Coin Dominance
'Historic initiative': PM Modi makes BIG announcement, launches mission for digitisation of...
PM Modi makes BIG announcement, launches key mission for...
Divya Deshmukh vs D Gukesh: India's 4th woman grandmaster gets just 4% of her male counterpart's prize money, check details
Divya Deshmukh vs D Gukesh: A look at gap between their prize money
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, trophy room, private temple, and luxury garage
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, t
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE