Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 28149 crore in 48 hours after layoff announcement, market cap declines to Rs...

TCS continues to face market heat since it announced its decision to lay off 12,000 employees of its global workforce this year. The Tata Group IT firm has lost Rs 28,148.72 crore from its market valuation in two days (48 hours). The job cuts are part of the company's broader strategy to become a "future-ready organisation", focusing on investments in technology, AI deployment, market expansion, and workforce realignment, TCS said in a statement.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) market cap

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS eroded by Rs 28,148.72 crore to Rs 11,05,886.54 crore in two days. On Tuesday, the bellwether stock declined 0.73 per cent to settle at Rs 3,056.55 apiece at the BSE. During the day, it dropped 1.23 per cent to Rs 3,041. On the NSE, it dipped 0.72 per cent to Rs 3,057. Shares of TCS had declined nearly 2 per cent on Monday. The stock has lost 2.48 per cent in two trading days.

TCS global workforce

As of June 30, 2025, the TCS workforce stood at 6,13,069. It increased its workforce by 5,000 in the recently concluded June quarter. India's largest IT services firm TCS, is set to lay off about 2 per cent, or 12,261 employees, of its global workforce this year, with the majority of those impacted belonging to middle and senior grades.

"Towards this, a number of reskilling and redeployment initiatives have been underway. As part of this journey, we will also be releasing associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible. This will impact about 2 per cent of our global workforce, primarily in the middle and the senior grades, over the course of the year," it said.

TCS will provide appropriate benefits, outplacement, counselling, and support to the impacted employees, it added. The move comes at a time when India's top IT services companies have delivered single-digit revenue growth in Q1FY26, capping off a somewhat sobering June quarter as macroeconomic instability and geopolitical tensions weighed on global tech demand and delayed client decision-making.

