Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...; shares fall to Rs...

BUSINESS
The major drop in market capitalisation of TCS and other Indian IT companies comes after the Donald Trump administration announced new H-1B visa norms over the weekend.
TCS news: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, the Tata Group IT firm once headed by Ratan Tata, has suffered a major loss in its market cap in the last few days. Even on Thursday, September 25, TCS shares fell to a 52-week low of Rs 2958. The IT firm has lost nearly Rs 80000 crore in just five trading sessions, as per a CNBCTV18 report. TCS is the largest Indian IT services provider.
The market cap of TCS stands at Rs 10.71 lakh crore, as of September 25. The major drop in market capitalisation of TCS and other Indian IT companies comes after the Donald Trump administration announced new H-1B visa norms over the weekend and has also proposed new ones, for which a 30-day consultation process has opened on Wednesday.
Indian IT companies have lost nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in market cap.
The TCS stock made a record high of Rs 4,494 on December 13 last year. But has declined 35 per cent since then. It is the worst performer on the Nifty IT index during this period, with HCLTech being the second worst, with a 27 per cent fall. On August 11, JPMorgan had upgraded TCS to 'overweight', and also raised its price target of Rs 3,800.
