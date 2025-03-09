TCS emerged as the biggest gainers in the share market along with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

TCS news: Tata Group's IT major TCS has once again become the second most valued firm in India. This comes after the IT giant's market valuation climbed by Rs 46,094.44 crore to Rs 13,06,599.95 crore this week. The BSE Sensex climbed 1,134.48 points or 1.55 per cent, and the NSE Nifty rose 427.8 points or 1.93 per cent from March 3-7. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainers along with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

Mcap of seven of the top firms jumps Rs 2.10 lakh crore

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most valued companies surged by Rs 2,10,254.96 crore this week. Market cap of India's most valued firm, Reliance Industries, surged by Rs 66,985.25 crore to Rs 16,90,328.70 crore. With this sharp rise in its market valuation, TCS again rose to the second rank in the top-10 most-valued firms chart. In 2024, parent company Tata Sons owned 71.74 per cent of TCS, and close to 80 per cent of Tata Sons' dividend income came from TCS. Currently, K Krithivasan, also known as Krithi, leads the company as CEO and MD since June 2023.

TCS Q3 Results FY 2025

TCS had announced a 12 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 12,380 crore, up from Rs 11,058 crore in the same period last year. The IT company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share and a special dividend of Rs 66 per share. Revenue for the quarter reached Rs 63,973 crore, reflecting a 5 per cent growth.