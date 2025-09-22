Ratan Tata's TCS employee makes shocking allegation, says HR team assaulted him: 'They physically...'

Marco actor Unni Mukundan in trouble a day after confirming to star in PM Narendra Modi biopic, court summons him in...
A terminated Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee has alleged that he was assaulted by members of the company's Human Resources (HR) team. He shared his experience in a since-viral post on the online platform Reddit, triggering discussions on workplace ethic. The widely-circulated post titled "Got terminated by TCS, then assaulted by HR when I asked about severance – what should I do?" was shared under the subreddit r/IndianWorkplace.
In the Reddit post, the employee narrated the events that took place on September 19 at the TCS office in Noida. "I was suddenly terminated and wanted to know three simple things: on what grounds I was terminated, if TCS would give severance pay (they announced in the media they would), and what the process is for separation, like returning the laptop," he wrote. He stated repeated emails and calls to the HR were ignored. "So I went to the office in person around 4:30 pm," he said, adding that one HR member told him: "We won’t reply. You are terminated. Fight wherever you want."
The employee further alleged that HR members "physically restrained" him. "My right hand was twisted, I was in pain, and honestly, I felt humiliated," he said. The ex-staffer added that he filed a written complaint and submitted video evidence at Sector-168 police chowki. "Police even asked HR to come to the station but they refused," he stated and asked for fellow Redditor's advice. "Now I’m stuck — no severance, no formal reply, and physical assault on top of it. Has anyone here dealt with similar issues in IT companies? What’s the best way to escalate — labour court, DCP, or straight to court?"
TCS has faced similar allegations from a number of employees in the recent past. Not long ago, a Redditor claimed that their brother, who had been a longtime employee at TCS, was forced into taking early retirement without severance or any form of compensation. In August, a TCS employee protested by camping on the footpath outside the company's Pune office, alleging that his salary had not been credited. Earlier this year, TCS had announced it would lay off 2 percent of its global workforce or nearly 12,000 employees.