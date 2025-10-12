Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Business

BUSINESS

Ratan Tata's TCS earns Rs 45678 crore in just 5 days ahead of Diwali, emerges as biggest...

TCS recently reported a 1.4 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 12,075 crore for the second quarter.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 03:37 PM IST

Ratan Tata's TCS earns Rs 45678 crore in just 5 days ahead of Diwali, emerges as biggest...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TCS news: TCS, the IT company of the Tata Group, has emerged as the biggest gainer, in line with an optimistic trend on the share market this week, PTI reported. Once led by Ratan Tata, TCS added Rs 45,678.35 crore in just five days from October 6 to 10. During this period, the BSE benchmark surged 1,293.65 points or 1.59 per cent.

TCS market cap

The market valuation of TCS has climbed to Rs 10,95,701.62 crore, as of October 10, after the company added Rs 45,678.35 crore. Its share price closed at Rs 3,028 on Friday. The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 1,94,148.73 crore this week.

Who were the gainers and losers?

While Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Infosys were the gainers from the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their market valuation.

TCS announces 100% variable pay for juniors, hike for seniors

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced to pay 100 per cent variable to junior employees and higher variable pay to its senior employees, depending on individual and team performance. TCS’s variable pay news came after India’s largest IT company announced the layoffs of over 12,000 employees globally in July.

READ | Mukesh Ambani brings back indigenous personal-care brand, ropes in Krithi Shetty as...

TCS Q2 Results

TCS on Thursday, October 9, reported a 1.4 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 12,075 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, according to a regulatory filing. It reported revenue of Rs 65,799 crore during July-September 2025, up 3.7 per cent sequentially and 0.8 per cent in constant currency terms.

