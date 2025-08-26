Ratan Tata's TCS creates new AI and Services Transformation unit, to be headed by...

The new unit will be headed by TCS veteran Amit Kapur as Chief AI and Services Transformation Officer, effective September 1.

TCS news: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT firm, has announced the formation of a new AI and Services Transformation unit as it is integrating all its existing teams and capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), the company said in an internal memo to employees on August 26. The move aims to accelerate innovation and digital transformation across the organisation.

"This unit will integrate all our existing teams and capabilities in Al and work closely with all other horizontal service units, as well as industry business groups, to scale our impact in this area and enable benefit realization at scale for our clients," Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director - President & Chief Operating Officer, TCS said in the internal note, Moneycontrol reported.

Who will head TCS's new AI unit?

The new global AI unit will be headed by TCS veteran Amit Kapur as Chief AI and Services Transformation Officer, effective September 1. He will report to Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director - President & Chief Operating Officer, TCS.

Who is Amit Kapur?

He currently heads TCS’s business in the UK and Ireland, the company’s second largest region. He has been with TCS for over 26 years and has held leadership roles across various geographies.

Role of new AI unit

The new AI unit will integrate TCS’s current AI capabilities, deepen domain-specific AI solutions, and establish new partnerships to expand its global footprint. The existing AI & Data unit will be absorbed into this restructured organisation, marking a significant shift in TCS’s approach to AI-driven services.