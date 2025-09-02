Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ratan Tata's TCS bags BIG deal of Rs 5669 crore from Scandinavian company, its business is...

As part of the agreement, TCS will partner with Tryg to simplify and standardise operations across its three major markets and drive technological transformation.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 10:24 PM IST

Ratan Tata's TCS bags BIG deal of Rs 5669 crore from Scandinavian company, its business is...
Ratan Tata's TCS, India's largest IT firm, has bagged a a USD 643.89 million (Rs 5669 crore) order from Scandinavian insurance firm Tryg, the company said on Tuesday, announcing its first mega deal this fiscal year. Mega deals are key revenue drivers for IT services companies. They are typically worth more than USD 500 million. TCS will leverage its suite of AI and cloud solutions across Tryg's entire IT operations, the company said.

What is Tryg?

Tryg is a leading Scandinavian non-life insurance company that operates in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

What will TCS do?

As part of the seven-year agreement, TCS will partner with Tryg to simplify and standardise operations across its three major markets and drive technological transformation, to accelerate the company’s growth journey. TCS and Tryg have shared a strategic partnership spanning over 15 years. TCS has collaborated with Tryg over the years on many elements of their transformation journey and continued to deliver on key outcomes. 

TCS presence in Denmark

TCS has had a strong presence in Denmark and the Nordics for the past 30 years. Currently, over 20,000 TCS employees support leading enterprises in the Nordics, driving growth and transformation for some of the region’s top multinationals in sectors such as banking, financial services, insurance, retail & CPG, travel transportation and logistics, telecom, manufacturing, life sciences, and tech services.

READ | Ratan Tata's TCS rolls out 4.5-7% salary hikes for most employees, double-digit increments for... 

TCS market cap

The Tata Group company has a market cap of Rs 11.26 lakh crore, as of September 2. The share price of the company closed at Rs 3,112 on Tuesday.

