FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Alpha gets postponed, Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis to clash on Christmas

Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara, why South is more successful, forced paparazzi and fake promotions in Bollywood

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...; revenue up 25% to Rs 52145 crore

Piyush Goyal to speak at India’s largest deeptech event- TiEcon Delhi 2025

Ratan Tata's Tata Consumer Products Q2 net profit rises 11% to...

SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra film gets massive OTT boost; first look to be revealed in live-streaming event on...

Drinking from copper bottles to boost your health? Here's why it might secretly be harming you

ICAI CA September 2025 Toppers: Meet toppers in all three exam categories; check percentage, rank, other details

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi receives unique gift while rallying in Nalanda, WATCH viral video

From RCB lifting IPL trophy to Women in Blue winning ICC CWC: Here's how 2025 has been year of underdogs in sports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Alpha gets postponed, Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis to clash on Christmas

After Alpha gets postponed, these two films will now clash on Christmas

Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara, why South is more successful, forced paparazzi and fake promotions in Bollywood

Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...; revenue up 25% to Rs 52145 crore

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...;

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Ratan Tata's Tata Consumer Products Q2 net profit rises 11% to...

Tata Consumer Products reported an 11% rise in Q2 net profit to ₹397 crore, with revenue up 18% to ₹4,966 crore, led by strong beverage growth.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 04:50 PM IST

Ratan Tata's Tata Consumer Products Q2 net profit rises 11% to...
Ratan Tata, Ex-Chairman, Tata Sons. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Tata Group's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, Tata Consumer Products, has registered an increase of 11% in its net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year. The Ratan Tata company earned a profit of Rs 397 crore in Q2 of FY 2025-26, a jump from Rs 359 crore of the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Its revenue increased 18% from Rs 4,214 crore to Rs 4,966 crore in the July-September period a year earlier. Tata Consumer Products also reported stable operational performance as its EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) rose 7% to Rs672 crore from Rs626 crore. However, its operating profit margin contracted by 130 basis points to 13.5%.

Tata Consumer Products Q2 results

Announcing the results, the company belonging to the salt-to-semiconductor conglomerate said in a statement, "Operating performance of branded business improved, driven by tapering of tea cost inflation in India, partly offset by coffee cost inflation in international business and higher investments behind brands." It also said, "Non-Branded Business margins were impacted by reversals of fair value gains in the previous year." Tata Consumer Products further said, "Profit before exceptional items and tax at ₹523 Crores is higher by 23% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, on account of higher operating profits and lower finance costs."

Ratan Tata's FMCG quarterly results

Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, told journalists, "The RTD business recorded robust growth despite unfavourable weather conditions. Despite the short-term challenges posed by the GST transition, Capital Foods and Organic India recorded steady growth on a combined basis and strengthened their portfolio with innovative launches." 

The Tata Group company said, "For the quarter, India's packaged beverages business revenue grew 12%. Coffee continued its strong trajectory with a revenue growth of 56% for the quarter. Tata Tea Agni launched a category-first energy tea (with added caffeine) in select markets." 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara, why South is more successful, forced paparazzi and fake promotions in Bollywood
Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...; revenue up 25% to Rs 52145 crore
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...;
Piyush Goyal to speak at India’s largest deeptech event- TiEcon Delhi 2025
Piyush Goyal to speak at India’s largest deeptech event- TiEcon Delhi 2025
Ratan Tata's Tata Consumer Products Q2 net profit rises 11% to...
Ratan Tata's Tata Consumer Products Q2 net profit rises 11% to...
SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra film gets massive OTT boost; first look to be revealed in live-streaming event on...
SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra film gets massive OTT boost
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE