Ratan Tata's Tata Consumer Products Q2 net profit rises 11% to...

Tata Consumer Products reported an 11% rise in Q2 net profit to ₹397 crore, with revenue up 18% to ₹4,966 crore, led by strong beverage growth.

Tata Group's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, Tata Consumer Products, has registered an increase of 11% in its net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year. The Ratan Tata company earned a profit of Rs 397 crore in Q2 of FY 2025-26, a jump from Rs 359 crore of the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Its revenue increased 18% from Rs 4,214 crore to Rs 4,966 crore in the July-September period a year earlier. Tata Consumer Products also reported stable operational performance as its EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) rose 7% to Rs672 crore from Rs626 crore. However, its operating profit margin contracted by 130 basis points to 13.5%.

Tata Consumer Products Q2 results

Announcing the results, the company belonging to the salt-to-semiconductor conglomerate said in a statement, "Operating performance of branded business improved, driven by tapering of tea cost inflation in India, partly offset by coffee cost inflation in international business and higher investments behind brands." It also said, "Non-Branded Business margins were impacted by reversals of fair value gains in the previous year." Tata Consumer Products further said, "Profit before exceptional items and tax at ₹523 Crores is higher by 23% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, on account of higher operating profits and lower finance costs."

Ratan Tata's FMCG quarterly results

Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, told journalists, "The RTD business recorded robust growth despite unfavourable weather conditions. Despite the short-term challenges posed by the GST transition, Capital Foods and Organic India recorded steady growth on a combined basis and strengthened their portfolio with innovative launches."

The Tata Group company said, "For the quarter, India's packaged beverages business revenue grew 12%. Coffee continued its strong trajectory with a revenue growth of 56% for the quarter. Tata Tea Agni launched a category-first energy tea (with added caffeine) in select markets."