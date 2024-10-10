Ratan Tata, Tata Grourp chairman emeritus, passes away at 86.

Ratan Tata, Tata Group chairman emeritus, has passed away at 86 at a Mumbai hospital. The veteran industrialist was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Tata was known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry. The 86-year-old on Monday (October 7) said he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions.

Chandrasekaran Tata Son chairman said in a statement, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation. For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass,"

He added, "Mr. Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction. On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed."

Ratan Tata became chairman of Tata Group in 1991 and ran the group founded by his great-grandfather more than a hundred years ago until 2012. After stepping down, Ratan Tata became chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Chemicals.