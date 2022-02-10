Ratan Tata takes a ride in a custom-built Nano EV, pic surfaces

The Tata Nano was a passion project for industrialist Ratan Tata. Branded as the ‘cheapest car’, Nano was seen as having immense potential in developing countries. Recently, Electra EV, an electric vehicle powertrain solutions company founded by the business tycoon delivered a custom-built 72V Nano EV to him. The company shared the news, calling it a ‘moment of truth.’

A pic of the car along with Ratan Tata and his young assistant Shantanu Naidu. The company wrote in a post on the business networking platform LinkedIn that they were ‘super proud’ of having delivered the specimen to Tata for his valuable feedback. Ratan Tata took a ride in the Nano EV.

“It is a moment of truth for Team Electra EV when our Founder takes a ride in the custom-built 72V Nano EV, powered by the engineering might of Electra EV's powertrain!”: the company wrote on its official handle.

“We are super proud to deliver Mr. Tata's Nano EV and gain insights from his invaluable feedback.”: it added.

About the company behind the custom-built Nano EV

Electra EV or Electrodrive Powertrain Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Was founded by Ratan Tata and is a leading electric vehicle powertrain solutions company in India. As per its website, over 25% of the total four-wheeled EVs in India in FY2020 had “Electra EV powertrain inside them.”

The octogenarian industrialist and philanthropist had recently shared a message after Air India handover to the Tata Group. Addressing the Air India passengers in a recorded message that was played in-flight, Ratan Tata said, "The Tata group welcomes Air India's new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service.”