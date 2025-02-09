This comes as the boards of the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF) and Ratan Tata Endowment Trust (RTET), which manage his financial investments, are set for restructuring

Ratan Tata’s three siblings are preparing to take control of his stake in Tata group companies. This comes as the boards of the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF) and Ratan Tata Endowment Trust (RTET), which manage his financial investments, are set for restructuring.

According to reports, Ratan Tata’s half-sisters Shireen and Deanne Jejeebhoy and his half-brother Noel Tata will become trustees in Tata group companies. RTEF and RTET received Tata’s financial assets a few years before his passing in October 2024.

Ratan Tata held 0.83% of Tata Sons, the group’s holding company. He also had shares in Tata Digital, Tata Motors, and Tata Technologies, along with investments in startups. Reports suggest these startup investments will either be sold, with proceeds going to RTET, or directly transferred to the trust. His total estate is valued at over Rs 10,000 crore.

RTEF and RTET focus on education, healthcare, and social welfare. They will now have voting rights in Tata group companies. The board of RTEF will expand to six trustees, while RTET will have seven. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is expected to be the managing trustee but cannot serve as chairman due to company rules.

The current trustees of RTEF are Raghavan Shastri and Burzis Shapur Taraporevala, while RTET’s trustees Darius Khambata and Pramit Jhaveri are expected to step down. Sidharth Sharma, Tata Sons’ legal head, will join RTET.

Jamsheed Poncha from Tata Sons will become the CEO of both organisations. The executors of Ratan Tata’s will include Shireen and Deanne Jejeebhoy, Darius Khambata, and Tata Trusts trustee Mehli Mistry. Apart from Mistry, all will serve on the boards of RTEF and RTET.