A man of Ratan Tata's stature not only earns wealth for himself but equal respect and love in hearts of millions. Late Ratan Tata is a highly respected and the most influential business leader in India, who is not only known for his entrepreneurial skills but invested himself in philanthropy and took Tata Group to brilliant heights with his leadership and excellence.

Ratan Tata’s legacy of the leader of the masses along with his humility and generosity has been proved even after his death. From his secretary to his peon, Tata has included everyone who has ever worked with him in his will. This is the magnanimity of Ratan Tata’s personality who thinks about people around him even after life.

A bulk of Rs 3,800-crore estate of Ratan Tata will be given in charity to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust. However, some part of this wealth will be proportionately distributed to his staff. In total, Ratan Tata has left Rs 3 crore for his staff, both at his home and office. According to former Tata Group’s boss, a little over Rs 1 crore will be given to his cook Rajan Shaw, who worked for him for a long time, including a loan waiver of Rs 51 lakh.

The will mentions Rs 66 lakh to his butler Subbaiah Konar with a loan waiver of Rs 36 lakh, and his secretary Delnaz Gilder has been left Rs 10 lakh. Those domestic servants who have worked with him for seven years or more will receive Rs 15 lakh. The will has specifications regarding how much of this amount will be distributed to each of them considering their years of service. The former Tata chairman has not ignored his part-time helpers and car cleaners who will get Rs 1 lakh.

Ratan Tata endowed his driver, Raju Leon, Rs 1.5 lakh, and waived off his loan of Rs 18-lakh. Tata's executive assistant Shantanu Naidu’s loan for his MBA at Cornell University which was Rs 1 crore was also waived off.

Through his will, Late Ratan Tata ensured that whoever helped him even in small capacity should get some financial support. Ratan Tata died on October 9, 2024, due to age-related health issues at the age of 86. His will, dated 23 February 2022, has instructions that say these loans should not be recovered.