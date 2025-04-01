Ratan Tata's will prioritizes philanthropy, allocating most of his Rs 3,800 crore wealth to charity while also providing for family, staff, and pets.

Ratan Tata, known for his generosity and vision, has ensured that his wealth continues to serve a greater purpose even after his passing. According to his will, the largest share of his wealth has been allocated to charitable causes, making philanthropy his lasting legacy.

Majority of Wealth Goes to Charity

Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024, left most of his estimated Rs 3,800 crore fortune to charity. A significant portion has been allocated to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust. These organizations will use the funds for various philanthropic initiatives.

Apart from his shares in Tata Sons, Tata also had investments in stocks, financial instruments, and properties. His will, which he signed on February 23, 2022, includes four codicils—legal documents allowing changes to the original will. The final codicil ensures that any unallocated shares, investments, or assets will also be given to charitable trusts.

Providing for Family and Close Friends

While philanthropy was his priority, Tata also ensured that his family and close associates were taken care of.

His half-sisters, Shireen Jejeebhoy and Deanna Jejeebhoy, will receive one-third of his other assets, including bank fixed deposits (FDs), stocks, and valuables worth Rs 800 crore.

Mohini M Dutta, a former Tata Group employee, who was close to Tata, will receive another one-third of these assets.

His 82-year-old brother, Jimmy Naval Tata, will get a share of his Juhu bungalow, silver articles, and some jewellery.

His close friend Mehli Mistry has been granted Tata’s Alibaug property and three guns, including a .25 bore pistol. The will acknowledges Mistry’s role in securing the property and hopes it brings back fond memories.

Pets and Staff Remembered

Ratan Tata was known for his love for animals, and his will reflects that. He set aside Rs 12 lakh for his pets, ensuring they receive Rs 30,000 per quarter for their care.

Additionally, Tata waived loans he had given to his trusted employees and associates:

Shantanu Naidu, his executive assistant, had taken a student loan, which is now written off.

Jake Malite, his neighbour, had received an interest-free education loan, which has also been waived.

International Assets and Luxury Collection

Tata’s foreign assets are valued at around Rs 40 crore. These include land in Seychelles, bank accounts with Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley, and shares in Alcoa Corp and Howmet Aerospace.

His luxury watch collection was also included in the will, featuring 65 high-end watches from brands such as Bvlgari, Patek Philippe, Tissot, and Audemars Piguet.

Legal Process of Will Execution

The will is being executed by lawyer Darius Kambatta, along with Mehli Mistry, Shireen Jejeebhoy, and Deanna Jejeebhoy. They have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court for probate, a legal process that verifies the will before distribution. This process could take up to six months.

A Thoughtfully Planned Legacy

Ratan Tata’s will ensures that his fortune is used for social good, family welfare, and employee support. By prioritizing philanthropy while also looking after loved ones, he has created a legacy that truly reflects his values.