The announcement comes after a state minister meeting with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an Indian multinational technology company of Tata Group, is a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions. The company employs lakhs of people in India. The IT major has a market cap of Rs 15.39 lakh crore, as of October 9. The company continues to expand its business in different states. Now, it will set up an IT facility in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, which will house 10,000 employees, Andhra Pradesh cabinet minister Nara Lokesh announced on Wednesday.

In a post on X, he said, "I'm happy to announce the development of an IT facility by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. In Vizag that will house 10,000 employees." The state's minister for Human Resources Development, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication further said, "We are committed to offering best-in-class investment climate to corporates driven by our motto of 'speed of doing business'.

The announcement comes days after HCL’s recent investment in Vizag. The new TCS facility marks a key milestone in the development of Visakhapatnam as an IT and hi-tech hub in India. Moreover, the Lulu group, Brookfield, Oberoi and Suzlon Energy, among others, have announced investment plans in the state.

On Tuesday, after a meeting with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Nara wrote, "I had a superb meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons, Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran today. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow!..Stay tuned".

