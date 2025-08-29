Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ratan Tata's TCS to pay staggering monthly rent of Rs 93100000, as it seals one of the biggest office spaces in...

Ratan Tata's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has sealed one of the biggest office spaces. And for this, TCS is paying a staggering amount of monthly rent of Rs 9.31 crore at Rs 66.5 per sq. ft., backed by a security deposit of rs 112 crore.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 04:00 PM IST

Ratan Tata's TCS to pay staggering monthly rent of Rs 93100000, as it seals one of the biggest office spaces in...
Ratan Tata's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has sealed one of the biggest office spaces in India's Silicon Valley 'Bengaluru'. The tech giant has signed a lease for 1.4 million sq. ft. at 360 Business Park in Electronic City. And for this, TCS is paying a staggering amount of monthly rent of Rs 9.31 crore at Rs 66.5 per sq. ft., backed by a security deposit of Rs 112 crore.

In a massive deal, TCS will occupy 5A and 5B at 360 Business Park, measuring 6.8 lakh sq. ft and 7.2 lakh sq, ft, respectively. TCS has signed the leash with Labzone Electronics City Pvt. Ltd. The deal has 15 years tenure and is structred in Phases. Phase 1, is Ground to 7th floor, effective from April 1, 206 and Phase 2, from floors 8-13, effective from August 1, 2026. In total, with 12% rent escalation every three years, the outlay is estimated at Rs 2,130 crore.

TCS expansion in Bengaluru

TCS always goes big in Bengaluru in terms of investment, as Bengaluru is the IT hub, Earlier, TCS acquired 1.4–1.6 million sq. ft. from Sattva–Darshita Southern India Happy Homes for Rs 2,250 crore. Tch giant also acquired
3.2 million sq. ft. from TRIL for Rs 1,625 crore, expected to add 25,000 seats once operational.

TCS expansion across South India

The recent leash is part of TCS's larger RS 4,500-crore expansion plan announced in 2025, particular in Southern India. TCS is strengthening n cities like Coimbatore & Hyderabad, 
Visakhapatnam with 21.6 acres secured on a 99-year lease from the state government, and in Kochi with 37 acres purchased in the Kinfra Electronics Manufacturing Cluster for Rs 690 crore.

Additionally, In Kolkata, TCS is developing of 30 acres across Sanchita Park and Bengal Silicon Valley Hub, creating 16,500 seats, with the first phase ready in 2025.

Tech giants expanding in Indian cities

Not just TCS, Amazon is also leasing 1.1 million sq. ft. in Bengalurur, similarly Google India has taken 1.6 million sq. ft. at Bagmane Rio Park, Bengaluru, and renewed 3.7 lakh sq. ft. in Hyderabad. Mumbai is also emerging as a preferred place, with JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley leashing 1.16 million sq. ft. and 1 million sq. ft., respectively in Mumbai.

