Ratan Tata's TCS to lay off 12,200 employees due to AI? CEO K Krithivasan finally breaks silence, says 'We need to be...'

This announcement comes shortly after TCS posted its financial results for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a prominent IT services firm in India, revealed on Sunday its plan to reduce its global workforce by 2 percent in the financial year 2026, which runs from April 2025 to March 2026. This decision will impact approximately 12,200 employees, primarily in middle and senior management positions.

What TCS CEO said on lay off?

In an interview with MoneyControl, TCS CEO K Krithivasan described the move as a“hard but necessary reckoning." Krithivasan also dismissed claims that the job cuts were a result of artificial intelligence (AI).

“This is not because of AI giving some 20 per cent productivity gains,” Krithivasan told Moneycontrol.

“This is driven by where there is a skill mismatch, or, where we think that we have not been able to deploy someone,” he added.

These shifts are altering the demand for IT services globally. The company is also navigating a volatile market environment as it expands into new regions.

“The ways of working are changing. We need to be future-ready and agile,” he said, adding that the company is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) at scale and is reassessing the skills it will need in the coming years.

As of June 2025, TCS employed a global workforce of 6.13 lakh individuals. Amidst the rapid evolution of technology, the company is investing in extensive AI deployment and enhancing its workforce's skills.

Employees trained for advanced AI skills

Over 1.14 lakh employees have already been trained in advanced AI skills. During the April-June quarter alone, employees spent 15 million hours learning about new and emerging technologies.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 12,760 crore, a 6 per cent increase compared to the same period the previous year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Its revenue from operations also rose by 1.3 per cent to Rs 63,437 crore. TCS declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share.

While announcing the quarterly earnings, Krithivasan said that despite the challenging global economic and geopolitical environment, the company’s performance remains steady due to strong deal wins and growing demand for new-age services.