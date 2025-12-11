Ratan Tata's TCS BIG MOVE: Set to acquire THIS US based consulting firm for over Rs 63000000000

Planning to travel to Thailand? India issues BIG travel advisory due to..., says, 'advised to check...'
BUSINESS
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the acquisition of US-headquartered AI services and advisory firm Coastal Cloud on December 10, 2025. The deal, worth USD 700 million, is expected to get completed by January 31, 2026.
TCS said in stock exchange filings, said, "Coastal Cloud has an enterprise value of up to $700 million, including upfront and deferred payments excluding any customary post-closing adjustments for net debt & working capital."
An official statement said, it will make TCS among the top five Salesforce advisory and consulting firm globally, and will strengthens its strategic positioning to drive AI-first, agent-driven transformation, as reported by PTI.
Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in advancing our global Salesforce capabilities and accelerating our AI-led transformation agenda. It is another significant step towards realizing TCS’s vision of becoming world’s largest AI-led Technology Services company."
"We are delighted to welcome the Coastal Cloud team to TCS family. Eric, together with Altaf Shaikh from ListEngage will strengthen our leadership in propelling the next phase of growth for our Salesforce practice," she added.
Eric Berridge, CEO, Coastal Cloud, said, “This is an exciting new chapter for Coastal Cloud, and joining TCS enables us to serve our customers’ evolving needs with even greater depth, speed, and scale. Our team’s Salesforce and multi-cloud expertise, combined with TCS’ global reach, advanced AI capabilities and enterprise scale solutions, will allow us to support customers across a broader spectrum of transformation needs."