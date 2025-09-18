Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch Bengaluru-based...; Aims to benefit sectors like healthcare, security...

In a big move, Ratan Tata's TCS have is all set to establish innovation lab in Bengaluru. In a major collaboration with THIS US company, TCS aims to focus on developing smart and scalable Edge AI capabilities for enterprises.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 08:00 PM IST

Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch Bengaluru-based...; Aims to benefit sectors like healthcare, security...
In a big move, Ratan Tata's TCS have is all set to establish innovation lab in Bengaluru. In a major collaboration with US chipmaker giant Qualcomm, TCS aims to focus on developing smart and scalable Edge AI capabilities for enterprises.

What is Innovation Lab?

  • Bengaluru based, 'TCS innovation lab' will be equipped with 5G infrastructure.
  • It aims to provide solutions to key sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, and security.
  • The solution will be cost-effective, customised solutions hat will be deployable on intelligent devices, like medical devices, smart handhelds for controlling industrial processes and machinery, smart infrastructure and advanced safety and surveillance mechanisms.
  • It will streamline processes for large enterprises.
  • The lab is set up to enable rapid prototyping, testing, and large-scale deployment of Edge AI solutions using a Software Defined Everything (SDx) framework.

TCS statement

The 'TCS Innovation Lab', said "it will equipped with 5G private network infrastructure and other hitech network and equipment, will develop capabilities for sectors that need agile IoT solutions, such as security and surveillance, healthcare, smart infrastructure, and manufacturing."

"Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Qualcomm will co-create smart, scalable, and sustainable Edge AI capabilities utilising Qualcomm platforms for industries moving towards a software-driven approach to make their systems more efficient and resilient in the lab.

"The co-innovation lab will enable the creation of customised low-cost solutions that can be deployed on intelligent devices, on location and in real time to streamline processes at large enterprises," it said.

"The TCS Innovation Lab in Bengaluru will serve as a space where advanced AI and connectivity meet real-world challenges. Together, we aim to develop solutions that are cost-effective, efficient, scalable, and tailored to the needs of enterprises looking to modernise and grow in a software-defined world," Savi Soin, Senior Vice President & President at Qualcomm India, said.

