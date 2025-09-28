Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Ratan Tata's TCS incurs massive valuation loss, Reliance, Infosys stay afloat due to...; its mcap fall to Rs...

The combined market valuation dropped among India's most valued companies last week, as they shed a total of Rs 2,99,661.36 crore, and Ratan Tata's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took the biggest hit.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 03:48 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, the Tata Group IT firm once headed by Ratan Tata, took the biggest hit among the top 10 most valued firms. The combined market valuation of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 2,99,661.36 crore last week, in line with a bearish trend in equities, with the BSE benchmark dropping 2,199.77 points (2.66%). 

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plummeted by Rs 97,597.91 crore to Rs 10,49,281.56 crore, the biggest loss among the top 10 firms, according to PTI reports.

Why did TCS's market valuation dip the most?

According to experts, US President Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike led to heavy unwinding in tech stocks, pressuring the rupee to a record low. Additionally, the US imposing 100% tariffs on branded pharma imports further dampened sentiment, affecting market confidence across sectors.  Indian IT stocks have been under pressure owing to their diversified delivery models and strong offshore operations. 

Ponmudi R, CEO of online trading company Enrich Money, told PTI that the hike to USD 1,00,000 in H-1B visa fees (paid by employers) led to “heavy unwinding in technology stocks. “Adding to the headwinds, the imposition of 100 per cent tariffs on branded and patented pharmaceutical imports to the US further dampened sentiment, with ripple effects felt across multiple sectors and weighing heavily on market confidence,” Ponmudi R told PTI.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance retains the most valued firm

Among the top 10 valued firms, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries retained the first place, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and LIC. Reliance Industries' valuation tumbled by Rs 40,462.09 crore to Rs 18,64,436.42 crore. Infosys lost Rs 38,095.78 crore from its market valuation, which stood at Rs 6,01,805.25 crore. HDFC Bank tanked by Rs 33,032.97 crore to Rs 14,51,783.29 crore, and that of ICICI Bank dived Rs 29,646.78 crore to Rs 9,72,007.68 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation fell by Rs 26,030.11 crore to Rs 10,92,922.53 crore, and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) diminished by Rs 13,693.62 crore to Rs 5,51,919.30 crore. Hindustan Unilever dropped by Rs 11,278.04 crore to Rs 5,89,947.12 crore; Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 4,977.99 crore to Rs 6,12,914.73 crore; and State Bank of India dipped by Rs 4,846.07 crore to Rs 7,91,063.93 crore. 

(With inputs from PTI)

