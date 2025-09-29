Ratan Tata's TCS forces 80,000 employees to resign? Details here

Social media posts have claimed that TCS asked nearly 80,000 employees to resign amid its AI adoption drive. Some allege forced VRS and limited severance packages. However, Tata Consultancy Services has denied the mass layoff rumours as incorrect.

Did Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ask its 80,000 employees to put in their papers in August? Earlier, it was reported that the Ratan Tata company sacked as many as 12,000 of its workers after it decided to adopt artificial intelligence (AI). However, now some people have claimed that the IT service major has forced many more of its workers. Taking to X, a user named Soham Sarkar, wrote in a post on the social media platform that around a whopping 80,000 employees were asked to resign. Citing his college friend who has worked at TCS for 15 years, he said that some of them reportedly got an 18-month severance package, others got much less than that.

He wrote on X, "I’ve heard similar story from a friend whose wife works at TCS. Not sure about the 80k number, but he said people are being let go without severance packages."

TCS forces employees to take VRS

Backing him, another user wrote on the social media platform, "Very true. One of my Managers was forced to take VRS after more than 25 years with TCS. My neighbour has been laid off after being there for 20 years." He added, "Ex Manager says they get fluidity lists every week. From various people, I have heard that the number is around 40-50k so far."

Very true. One of my Managers was forced to take VRS after more than 25 years with TCS. My neighbour has been laid off after being in there for 20 years. Ex Manager says they get fluidity lists every week. From various people I have heard that the number is around 40-50k so far. — JustBecause (@JustBecauseNa) September 28, 2025

Earlier, Google AI chief Dr Jeff Dean said during the Google @Research event in Bengaluru in 2024, "AI will create a sort of impact on society, where people who are upskilled with AI will be useful and employable than other people who are not. That is guaranteed to happen."