Ratan Tata's TCS earns profit of Rs 120,750,000,000 in second quarter of 2025, acquires THIS US firm for Rs 6,040,000,000

BUSINESS
TCS Q2 profit rises 1.4% to ₹12,075 crore as revenue hits ₹65,799 crore; company acquires ListEngage and unveils major AI infrastructure initiative.
Tata Group's IT services major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has registered a consolidated profit of Rs 12,075 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26. It is just a 1.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to last year's profit. The company earned a profit of Rs 11,909 crore in the Q2 FY2024. The IT service company of the salt-to-semiconductor conglomerate garnered the revenue of Rs 65,799 crore compared to Rs 64,259 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The TCS board of directors announced a second interim dividend to the equity shareholders of Rs 11 per equity share of Re 1 each. The date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the dividend has been fixed at October 15.
Meanwhile, the Ratan Tata company has acquired a 100% stake in ListEngage, a leading Salesforce Summit partner. It is a full-stack Salesforce partner that specialises in Marketing Cloud, CRM, Data Cloud, Agentforce, and AI advisory services for enterprises. The Tata Group firm has said that it applied for 9,226 patents on September 30, 2025. It includes 239 applications during the quarter. The TCS has been granted 5,086 patents so far, including 147 granted during the quarter.
TCS has also announced a new business entity to build world-class AI infrastructure. It will develop a 1 GW capacity AI datacenter in India. It will have sustained investments in nurturing an AI-first culture and talent—the world’s largest ‘Ideate and Build with AI’ Hackathon with 275,000 TCSers.
Talking about Hackathon, Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director, President, and Chief Operating Officer, said, "We delivered strong growth momentum led by Data, Cloud and AI-powered enterprise transformation. Our customer engagements are focused on rapid value realization to deliver speed, efficiency, and growth."