Bad news for employees as this IT giant delays onboarding, 600 left without job, not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Azim Premji's Wipro, Google, Amazon, it is...

Ratan Tata's Tata Consultancy services has been alleged of offering job letters to 600 employees experienced lateral hires, however, delaying the onboarding process for 'indefinite' time. The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has appealed to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, raising concern that TCS has send out a communication about 'indefinite' delay of the onboarding and sharing no revised timelines for these 600 employees.

NITES appeals Labour ministry

NITES has written to urge for an immediate action, as it is affecting the professionals financially and mentally. TCS is constantly delaying the joining dates of several employees from cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. NITES has written to highlight that these affected professionals, with experience ranging for 2-18, have already resigned from their previous companies, based on their expected joining dates. Soon, these professionals were notified of unspecified postponement and since have received no further notification.

NITES now seeks intervention of labour ministry, stating that these professionals are now left without employment, and have financial burden upon them, including rental payments, EMI, and living costs.

Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of NITES and an advocate at the Bombay High Court, said, "Beyond the financial strain, the emotional and psychological distress caused by this sudden state of uncertainty is deeply worrying." "Every day, we receive desperate calls and emails from professionals who feel abandoned and deceived," he added.

NITES is demanding financial compensation, provision of mental health support through TCS's Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for affected employees.

Here's what TCS said

In response to this, TCS has issued a statement. They said, "We can confirm that, as always, TCS is committed to honour all offers we have made, whether it is to freshers or experienced professionals. Everyone who has received an offer from TCS, will be onboarded. The joining dates are decided as per business demand and in some cases, they do get adjusted to meet our business needs. We remain in continuous touch with all candidates in these cases and look forward to them joining our company soon."