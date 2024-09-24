Business

Ratan Tata's superhit plan for users planning to buy iPhone 16, it is now easily available on...

Apple’s iPhone 16 series is now available in India, with the iPhone 16 priced at Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 16 Pro starting at Rs 1,34,900.

Tata Group’s quick-commerce platform BigBasket is expanding into electronics and will offer rapid delivery of products, including Apple’s iPhone 16, within just 10 minutes. The new electronics category includes a range of items such as laptops, PlayStation consoles, smartphones, microwaves and more. BigBasket has partnered with Croma to facilitate these lightning-fast deliveries. Launched on September 20, customers can now conveniently order electronics, including the iPhone 16. Initially, this service will be available to BigBasket users in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. According to a report from Moneycontrol, BigBasket is planning to streamline its services by integrating them into a single app. This is part of a larger strategy to accelerate delivery times, reducing the current 2-3 hour window to just 10-20 minutes. The goal is to rebrand BigBasket as a leader in the instant-commerce space, adapting to evolving customer demands. Apple’s iPhone 16 series is now available in India, with the iPhone 16 priced at Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 16 Pro starting at Rs 1,34,900.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.