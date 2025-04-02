Shantanu Naidu was a close friend and an assistant of Ratan Tata. Born in 1993 in a Telugu family in Pune, Shantanu obtained a graduation degree in Mechanical Engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The late Ratan Tata, a respected businessman and philanthropist, has left behind a surprising will. According to reports, he left Rs 3,800 crore, a significant portion for charitable causes in his will. In addition to his family, his close friends, coworkers, and pets will also receive assets from his will. The assets are estimated to be worth about Rs 800 crore, according to a story in The Economic Times.

Shantanu Naidu is also expected to receive a substantial portion of his will among the individuals listed in it. Those who were close to Ratan Tata during his lifetime are commonly associated with Naidu. From their mutual love of animals to their consistent support as coworkers, Naidu has always been together with Tata like his shadow.

Naidu was Tata's personal assistant before taking on the role of deputy manager at Tata Trust. A share in the startup Goodfellows is what Shantanu Naidu inherited from Ratan Tata. Apart from this, his education loan was also waived off by the great philanthropist.

The Economic Times said that Naidu, who is currently serving as the deputy manager of Tata Trust, had his interest-bearing student debt waived. In addition to himself, Tata made sure that Jake Malite, his neighbour, who received an interest-free college loan, had the entire debt amount waived in his last will.

Ratan Tata's assistant and close friend was Shantanu Naidu. Shantanu, who was born into a Telugu family in Pune in 1993, graduated from Savitribai Phule Pune University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He completed an MBA at Cornell University after graduating.

Naidu is currently working with the Tata Group as a General Manager and has been associated with Tata Trust since 2017.

Shantanu founded 'Motopaws,' an initiative devoted to aiding street dogs, since she was enthusiastic about animal welfare and community involvement. A key initiative is the development of reflective denim collars to enhance the safety of these animals at night.

Ratan Tata has given his greatest personal holding, assets worth over Rs 3800 crore, to charity. This will mostly help institutions like the Tata Endowment Foundation and includes a 0.83% interest in Tata Sons. His remaining property, which includes a bungalow in Juhu that is 13,000 square foot, a bungalow in Alibaug, and fixed deposits worth Rs 350 crore, would also be used for charitable purposes.