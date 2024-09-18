Ratan Tata's Rs 1573000 crore company inks pact with global fast-food chain to...

TCS has inked a two-year pact with one of the biggest food service retailers in the world.

Ratan Tata once successfully led the Tata Group. It is still one of the biggest groups in India with a presence in FMCG to IT. Its many subsidiaries continue to grow and expand their partnership within the country and abroad. Now, Tata Group's IT giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has signed a two-year partnership with global fast-food chain McDonald's.

TCS will standardise and digitise IT operations for over 760 McDonald's restaurants in the Phillippines. Under the partnership, TCS will implement an advanced upgrade of McDonald's current systems in the Phillippines to the cloud (SAP S/4HANA on RISE). TCS has over 5,000 employees in the Phillippines. The market cap of TCS is Rs 1573000 crore, as of September 18. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 4,347.90 apiece on Wednesday.

"Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)...Has signed a two-year partnership with George Yang-led Golden Arches Development Corporation (GADC), the master franchise holder of McDonald's in the Philippines. This partnership, which is TCS' first with the fast-food chain in the APAC region, aims to standardise and digitise the IT operations for 760+ McDonald's restaurants in the Philippines," a company statement said.

McDonald's is one of the biggest food service retailers in the world, operating over 42,000 stores in more than 100 countries. A majority (95 per cent) of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

TCS will upgrade the IT infrastructure of GADC, resulting in better insights, improved decision-making, and optimized operational performance, the statement said. The IT major will also future-proof GADC's processes to support their growth plans. It will provide development and integration services like app development, automation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from PTI)