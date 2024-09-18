Ratan Tata's Rs 1573000 crore company inks pact with global fast-food chain to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who shared flat with 3 roommates, paid Rs 4500 rent, still slept in hall, later became TV star, now...

Meet man, who got Rs 30 crore salary hike, leads Rs 1572 crore company that once offered job to Ratan Tata, he is...

Mukesh Ambani buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9, it’s priced over Rs…

Owner of helicopter, Rs 13280 crore income: Meet richest farmers of India, no match for Mukesh Ambani

Meet woman CEO, who worked as labourer for Rs 5 a day, forced to marry at 16, had 2 daughters at 18, now runs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ananya Panday reveals if Bollywood stars were paid to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: 'They are...'

Ananya Panday reveals if Bollywood stars were paid to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: 'They are...'

Deepika Padukone buys 1845 sq ft apartment near her mother-in-law's house in Mumbai, it worth Rs...

Deepika Padukone buys 1845 sq ft apartment near her mother-in-law's house in Mumbai, it worth Rs...

US Coast Guard reveals Titan submersible's last message, haunting video before deadly implosion

US Coast Guard reveals Titan submersible's last message, haunting video before deadly implosion

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Meet actress who shared flat with 3 roommates, paid Rs 4500 rent, still slept in hall, later became TV star, now...

Meet actress who shared flat with 3 roommates, paid Rs 4500 rent, still slept in hall, later became TV star, now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

HomeBusiness

Business

Ratan Tata's Rs 1573000 crore company inks pact with global fast-food chain to...

TCS has inked a two-year pact with one of the biggest food service retailers in the world.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 05:40 PM IST

Ratan Tata's Rs 1573000 crore company inks pact with global fast-food chain to...
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ratan Tata once successfully led the Tata Group. It is still one of the biggest groups in India with a presence in FMCG to IT. Its many subsidiaries continue to grow and expand their partnership within the country and abroad. Now, Tata Group's IT giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has signed a two-year partnership with global fast-food chain McDonald's.

TCS will standardise and digitise IT operations for over 760 McDonald's restaurants in the Phillippines. Under the partnership, TCS will implement an advanced upgrade of McDonald's current systems in the Phillippines to the cloud (SAP S/4HANA on RISE). TCS has over 5,000 employees in the Phillippines. The market cap of TCS is  Rs 1573000 crore, as of September 18. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 4,347.90 apiece on Wednesday.

"Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)...Has signed a two-year partnership with George Yang-led Golden Arches Development Corporation (GADC), the master franchise holder of McDonald's in the Philippines. This partnership, which is TCS' first with the fast-food chain in the APAC region, aims to standardise and digitise the IT operations for 760+ McDonald's restaurants in the Philippines," a company statement said.

READ | Good news for Anil Ambani, his company's Rs 3831 crore debt reduced by 87% to just Rs...

McDonald's is one of the biggest food service retailers in the world, operating over 42,000 stores in more than 100 countries. A majority (95 per cent) of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

TCS will upgrade the IT infrastructure of GADC, resulting in better insights, improved decision-making, and optimized operational performance, the statement said. The IT major will also future-proof GADC's processes to support their growth plans. It will provide development and integration services like app development, automation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kapil Sharma reveals he would have been in this profession if he was not comedian: 'Mere papa...'

Kapil Sharma reveals he would have been in this profession if he was not comedian: 'Mere papa...'

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Best Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with friends, family

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Best Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with friends, family

Watch video: Train engine runs off track on Bihar field, Congress says...

Watch video: Train engine runs off track on Bihar field, Congress says...

Congress releases manifesto for J-K polls, promises Rs 4000 to...

Congress releases manifesto for J-K polls, promises Rs 4000 to...

'Will work with goal of bringing...': Atishi's first reaction after Delhi CM announcement

'Will work with goal of bringing...': Atishi's first reaction after Delhi CM announcement

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement