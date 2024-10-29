The will details the distribution of Ratan Tata's assets, which include a beach bungalow in Alibaug, a two-story residence on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai, and over Rs 350 crore in fixed deposits.

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, passed away at the age of 86 on October 9, 2024, leaving behind a legacy marked by philanthropy and significant contributions to the Indian business landscape. Following his death, concerns arose regarding his estate, valued at approximately Rs 10,000 crore.



In his will, Ratan Tata allocated his wealth to various beneficiaries, including his half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, his brother Jimmy Tata, his loyal butler Subbiah, and his assistant Shantanu Naidu. Notably, he also made provisions for the care of his beloved pet dog, Tito.

The will details the distribution of Ratan Tata's assets, which include a beach bungalow in Alibaug, a two-story residence on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai, and over Rs 350 crore in fixed deposits. Alongside family members and staff, Tito and the household staff are among those who will benefit from this distribution. Tata's collection of luxury cars and various awards will either be transferred to the Tata Group for its museum or auctioned off, with the awards designated for donation to the Tata Central Archives to preserve his legacy.



Overview of Ratan Tata's Will Distribution and Key Provisions



Ratan Tata's passing has drawn attention to the unique stipulations within his will regarding the management of his estate.



Key Provisions:



Care for Tito: Ratan Tata arranged for the lifelong care of his German Shepherd, Tito, who will be cared for by his long-time cook, Rajan Shaw. This reflects Tata's well-known love for animals.



Beneficiaries:

Family Members: His brother Jimmy Tata and half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy are included in the will.

Long-time Staff: Provisions have been made for Subbiah, his butler of over three decades.

Executive Assistant: Shantanu Naidu is also a beneficiary; Tata waived any educational loans Naidu had taken out and relinquished his stake in Naidu's companionship venture, Goodfellows.



Asset Distribution:



Real Estate: The estate includes properties such as a beach bungalow and a house in Mumbai.

Financial Assets: In addition to fixed deposits exceeding ₹350 crore, Tata's 0.83% stake in Tata Sons will be transferred to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF) to support charitable initiatives.

Legacy Preservation: Awards received by Tata will be donated to ensure that his contributions are remembered.



Succession Planning Context



Ratan Tata did not appoint a successor prior to his passing, leading to questions about future leadership within the Tata Group. The board of trustees is now tasked with selecting a new head for the Tata Trusts. Currently, N Chandrasekaran serves as chairman of Tata Sons since 2017.



The use of trusts has been a fundamental aspect of the Tata family's succession strategy, aimed at ensuring stability within their vast business empire. This approach allows for more controlled management of assets compared to traditional wills.



While specific percentages regarding share distributions among beneficiaries have not been disclosed publicly, it is known that most of Ratan Tata's estate will be directed towards charitable purposes through the RTEF. Other beneficiaries include family members and staff who will receive allocations from his estate.



As Ratan Tata's legacy continues to inspire many, it reflects a commitment to ethical business practices and philanthropy that has shaped India's corporate landscape.