FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Rishabh Pant captain Sanjiv Goenka's LSG in IPL 2026 after being dropped from T20 World Cup 2026?

Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased out for whopping amount

Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah also climb

Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Why has Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother triggered controversy? Where is he amid Israel-Iran war?

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off season in Bengaluru on March 28 as BCCI announces schedule for first 20 matches

India-bound cargo vessel attacked near Strait of Hormuz, Iran claims responsibility, 20 sailors rescued, three missing

'I don't like staying in s**t': Priyanka Chopra reveals why she left Bollywood, says she started feeling 'little limited'

Sona Mohapatra bashes 'son of Haryana' Badshah for controversial song Tateeree: 'You can challenge misogyny or profit from it'

John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane begin filming Force 3 in Gujarat; latter apologises to crew for this shocking reason

Government claims 'enough' LPG stocks, urges consumers not to panic

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will Rishabh Pant captain Sanjiv Goenka's LSG in IPL 2026 after being dropped from T20 World Cup 2026?

Will Rishabh Pant captain Sanjiv Goenka's LSG in IPL 2026 after being dropped

Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased out for whopping amount

Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased for whopping amount

Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah also climb

Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Sams

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?

Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details

Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased out for whopping amount

Tata Sons has leased a lavish sea-facing bungalow in South Mumbai’s Colaba area where former chairman Ratan Tata once lived. Ratan Tata's bungalow has been leased for a five-year term for a total rent of Rs 11.07 crore, as per Zapkey who accessed its registration documents.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 08:34 PM IST

Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased out for whopping amount
Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased out for Rs 11.07 crore for five years
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tata Sons has leased a lavish sea-facing bungalow in South Mumbai’s Colaba area where former chairman Ratan Tata once lived. The bungalow has been leased for a five-year term for a total rent of Rs 11.07 crore, as per Zapkey who accessed its registration documents. 

Tata’s Cabins 

The 13,200 sq ft house has been linked with the Tata family for long years and is known as ‘Cabins’ which was designed by Ratan Tata. The property has been leased by its owner Ewart Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, to Tata Sons, as mentioned in the leave-and-licence agreement. Ratan Tata’s house is located on Shahid Bhagat Singh Road.  

Ratan Tata’s bungalow has been leased for a monthly rent of Rs 17.56 lakh (17,56,920). The agreement was registered on February 6, 2026, and is valid for 60 months, from October 10, 2024, to October 9, 2029. The documents mention that Rs 4.63 lakh was paid as stamp duty for the registration of the lease agreement, which is included in the total rent payable over the 5-year tenure and the notional interest on the refundable deposit. 

The luxury structure is built with a basement, a ground floor and three upper floors. The lease agreement also features a Rs 10-crore interest-free refundable security deposit.  

The original building was announced completely dilapidated in 2004 and was in a high need of restructuring. It was then reconstructed after receiving a no-objection certificate in 2008.  

Along with the bungalow, which has two names, ‘Bakhtawar’ and ‘Cabins’, many items belonging to the Tata house have been leased including six air conditioners, one portable air conditioner, CCTV cameras, a kitchen chimney, wooden tables, beds, coffee tables, a sofa, cabinets, cupboards, a TV cabinet, and a cupboard, among others. 

“We track thousands of registrations every month, but few carry the symbolic weight of 'The Cabins' in Colaba. As the former home of Ratan Tata, this is arguably one of the most iconic residential properties in India. This deal, combined with the state-of-the-art security and infrastructure upgrades we see in the agreement, suggests the property is being prepared for a high-profile occupant, likely continuing its tradition as a residence for the Tata leadership,” said Sandeep Reddy, Co-Founder of Zapkey.com

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will Rishabh Pant captain Sanjiv Goenka's LSG in IPL 2026 after being dropped from T20 World Cup 2026?
Will Rishabh Pant captain Sanjiv Goenka's LSG in IPL 2026 after being dropped
Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased out for whopping amount
Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased for whopping amount
Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah also climb
Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Sams
Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Why has Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother triggered controversy? Where is he amid Israel-Iran war?
Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Where is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother now?
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off season in Bengaluru on March 28 as BCCI announces schedule for first 20 matches
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off season in Bengaluru on March 28 as BCCI announc
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement