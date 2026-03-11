Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased out for whopping amount

Tata Sons has leased a lavish sea-facing bungalow in South Mumbai’s Colaba area where former chairman Ratan Tata once lived. Ratan Tata's bungalow has been leased for a five-year term for a total rent of Rs 11.07 crore, as per Zapkey who accessed its registration documents.

Tata’s Cabins

The 13,200 sq ft house has been linked with the Tata family for long years and is known as ‘Cabins’ which was designed by Ratan Tata. The property has been leased by its owner Ewart Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, to Tata Sons, as mentioned in the leave-and-licence agreement. Ratan Tata’s house is located on Shahid Bhagat Singh Road.

Ratan Tata’s bungalow has been leased for a monthly rent of Rs 17.56 lakh (17,56,920). The agreement was registered on February 6, 2026, and is valid for 60 months, from October 10, 2024, to October 9, 2029. The documents mention that Rs 4.63 lakh was paid as stamp duty for the registration of the lease agreement, which is included in the total rent payable over the 5-year tenure and the notional interest on the refundable deposit.

The luxury structure is built with a basement, a ground floor and three upper floors. The lease agreement also features a Rs 10-crore interest-free refundable security deposit.

The original building was announced completely dilapidated in 2004 and was in a high need of restructuring. It was then reconstructed after receiving a no-objection certificate in 2008.

Along with the bungalow, which has two names, ‘Bakhtawar’ and ‘Cabins’, many items belonging to the Tata house have been leased including six air conditioners, one portable air conditioner, CCTV cameras, a kitchen chimney, wooden tables, beds, coffee tables, a sofa, cabinets, cupboards, a TV cabinet, and a cupboard, among others.

“We track thousands of registrations every month, but few carry the symbolic weight of 'The Cabins' in Colaba. As the former home of Ratan Tata, this is arguably one of the most iconic residential properties in India. This deal, combined with the state-of-the-art security and infrastructure upgrades we see in the agreement, suggests the property is being prepared for a high-profile occupant, likely continuing its tradition as a residence for the Tata leadership,” said Sandeep Reddy, Co-Founder of Zapkey.com