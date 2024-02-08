Ratan Tata’s massive Rs 1650000000 ‘pet’ project nears completion, one of India’s largest…

Ratan Tata's 'pet' project is built in Mumbai at a cost of Rs 1650000000.

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe with a net worth of around Rs 3800 crore. Ratan Tata is chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and he is known all over the world for his philanthropy, business skills and wisdom. He is also one of the most popular Indian billionaires on social media platforms. Apart from his achievements in the business world, Ratan Tata is also recognised as an animal lover and he has special affection towards dogs. Ratan Tata often reflects his love for dogs in his social media posts. Tata Group has been empathetic towards animals and have launched several campaigns to raise awareness for the same. Continuing on that path, Ratan Tata will be launching one of India’s largest animal hospitals next month. While speaking to the Times of India, Ratan Tata gave details of his long-pending dream project.

Called the Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital, the ‘pet’ project of Ratan Tata is built in Mumbai at a cost of Rs 1650000000. Spread across 2.2 acres, it will be one of the few hospitals for dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals that will be operational 24x7. “A pet is no different from a member of one’s family today. As the guardian of several pets throughout my life, I recognise the need for this hospital,” Ratan Tata said while speaking to the Times of India.

Ratan Tata’s new hospital for animals has partnered with five UK veterinary schools including the Royal Veterinary College London for training. The hospital will offer surgical, diagnostic and pharmacy services along with multidisciplinary care. The hospital is ground plus-four storey and has a capacity for 200 patients. It will be led by British veterinarian Thomas Heathcote.