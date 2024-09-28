Ratan Tata's iPhone manufacturing company plans to take big step, as they are about to hire....

At the Panapakkam site, Chandrasekaran also inaugurated a “state-of-the-art” manufacturing unit by Tata Motors and JLR, aimed at producing high-end vehicles.

In a significant move by Ratan Tata, Tata Electronics has revealed plans to hire more than 20,000 additional employees at its new iPhone assembly plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons, made this announcement during the groundbreaking ceremony of Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 crore manufacturing facility in Ranipet, as reported by the media.

“In the last three years, we have set up a modern electronics factory in Hosur, Krishnagiri. Currently, 20,000 people are employed at the facility, out of which over 15,000 are women. In another year, 40,000 people will be employed there, doubling the workforce in that facility,” Chandrasekaran told Business Standard.

At the Panapakkam site, Chandrasekaran also inaugurated a “state-of-the-art” manufacturing unit by Tata Motors and JLR, aimed at producing high-end vehicles.

“This is not just another factory. This is a modern, state-of-the-art factory that will produce very high-end vehicles. For the first time, this new modern platform will be developed by Tata Motors and JLR together,” the Tata Sons Chairman explained, adding that the factory will generate 5,000 direct jobs once fully operational and will “foster an entire ecosystem in this region, generating many more jobs."

In addition, Tata Group, which employs 1,50,000 people in Tamil Nadu, has made significant investments across three major manufacturing units in the state—Tata Power, Tata Electronics, and Tata Motors. The group has also committed Rs 2,200 crore to the state's industrial training institutes for youth skill development.

Chandrasekaran highlighted that besides the 1,50,000 direct employees, Tata's ecosystem supports lakhs of people across Tamil Nadu through various ventures including TCS, Titan, Tata Chemicals, Tata Power, IHCL, and its retail businesses.

What aspect of Tata’s expansion in Tamil Nadu do you find most interesting—its focus on job creation, its investment in modern manufacturing, or the efforts in skill development?