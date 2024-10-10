Ratan Tata played a key role in transforming the group into a global conglomerate.

Even though Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian business and philanthropist icon, has passed away, shares of Tata Group companies rose up to 10 per cent, with Tata Chemicals and Tata Teleservices among the major gainers. Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata played a key role in transforming the group into a global conglomerate.

"Investors can pay tribute to Ratan Tata and the great corporate empire he built by buying stocks like TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer and Indian Hotels. "Ratan Tata, while pursuing the group's growth, contributed substantially to India's growth and millions of ordinary investors gained from the great man's vision," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

The stock of Tata Investment Corporation soared 10.47 per cent to trade at Rs 7,235.80 apiece, Tata Chemicals climbed 6.26 per cent to Rs 1,174.85, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra jumped 5.84 per cent to Rs 83.77, Tata Elxsi rose 3.37 per cent to Rs 7,867.80, Tata Power went up 2.56 per cent to Rs 472.70 on the BSE.

Also, shares of Tata Technologies, Rallis India, Nelco, Tejas Networks, TajGVK Hotels & Resorts, and Indian Hotels & Company also rose on the bourse. In addition, the scrip of Tata Steel rose 0.91 per cent, Tata Communications (0.84 per cent), Tata Consultancy Services (0.21 per cent), Tata Consumer Products (0.17 per cent), Voltas (0.24 per cent) and Automotive Stamplings & Assemblies (0.23 per cent) on the BSE.

However, Tata Group's retail firm Trent slipped 0.90 per cent to trade at Rs 8,146.35 apiece, Titan fell 0.81 per cent to Rs 3,465.80 and Tata Motors was down 0.40 per cent to Rs 935.35 per scrip. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 198.28 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 81,665.38 in the mid-session trade on Thursday.

