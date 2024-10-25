Beyond his business empire, Ratan Tata reflected on his deep compassion for animals. He advocated for the welfare of these voiceless creatures throughout his life.

Just months before passing, Ratan Tata inaugurated a Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai. The hospital, spread over 98,000 square feet, began operations on July 1, offering facilities like 24x7 emergency care, ICUs, and HDUs with life support for critically ill and injured animals. The hospital also has advanced diagnostic imaging services, surgery units, an in-house pathology lab, in-patient wards, and speciality treatment.

Small Animal Hospital is located in Mahalaxmi, in the southern part of Mumbai. Earlier, the plan was to construct in Navi Mumbai. However, Ratan Tata moved the hospital to a central location to ease up the commute for pet parents. The project was incepted in 2017, however, due to the pandemic, the construction was delayed. The trial session began in April 2024 to fine-tune the operations. Budgeted at Rs 165 crore, the hospital is led by British veterinarian Thomas Heathcote. Shantanu Naidu is on the board of directors of the hospital. He founded the startup, Motopaws, which manufactures reflective collars for dogs for their safety at night.

The hospital held a special place in Ratan Tata’s heart. Earlier, he had elaborated on an emotional experience that led to the foundation of the animal hospital. Reportedly, he had to fly a pet to the University of Minnesota for a joint replacement. "But I was too late, and so they froze the dog's joint in a particular position. That experience enabled me to see what a world-class veterinary hospital was equipped to do," he was quoted as saying. During the inauguration of the hospital, Tata said, “A pet is no different from a member of one’s family today. Since its opening, the hospital has treated over 3, 000 animals as per reports.

Meanwhile, Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons passed away at 86 due to age-related illness. He breathed his last at Breach Candy Hospital on October 9, 2024. He left behind a legacy of business empire and philanthropic initiatives. He has left an indelible mark with his milestone achievement in cancer care. He established affordable cancer treatment facilities across India.