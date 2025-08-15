Ratan Tata's conglomerate Tata Group of Companies, may pay Rs 67969,00,00,00,00 to Shapoorji Pallonji Group because...

The Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry-led SP Group was the first to join hands with JN Tata in 19306. It became a shareholder in Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the Tata Group. The Mistry family holds a substantial stake of 18.37% in Tata Sons at present. Will it quit the group?

After a thaw developed in the relations between Tata Sons and the largest minority shareholder, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, it is believed that the Pallonji Mistry family has agreed to leave the salt-to-software conglomerate, the Tata Group of companies. That the relations have improved became evident when the Mistry family backed the appointment of Noel Tata to the board of directors of the iconic Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group of companies. The late Ratan Tata's stepbrother, Noel, is also the son-in-law of the late Pallonji Mistry.

How many stakes does Shapoorji Pallonji Group hold in Tata Group?

The Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry-led SP Group was the first to join hands with JN Tata in 1936. It became a shareholder in Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the Tata Group. The Mistry family holds a substantial stake of 18.37% in Tata Sons at present. They are the largest non-Tata Trusts shareholder. Ratan Tata personally appointed Cyrus Mistry, the son of the late Pallonji Mistry, as the Chairman of Tata Sons. However, soon they fell apart, differences cropped up between them, and Mistry was removed from the board in October 2016.

Will SP Group quit Tata Sons?

The Tata Group and the SP Group wanted to part ways, but it was rejected by the Tata Trusts. However, the Tata Trusts, at its July 28 meeting, directed Tata Sons to provide the Pallonji family an exit route. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekharan was asked to initiate the talks on the exit plan. Tata Sons has a Sept 29 RBI deadline to list itself on the stock exchanges, after which it would automatically require the Mistrys to leave the group.

How much will Tata Sons pay to SP Group?

According to an estimate, the Tata group has a net worth of $18 billion, or Rs 37 lakh crore, for now. The SP Group has a stake of 18.37%, which converts to about Rs 6.7969 lakh crore. The group recently closed a $3.2 billion debt refinancing deal with a consortium of global alternative asset investors. It is believed that it can use the money received from the sale of its stakes in the Tata group to repay the debt.