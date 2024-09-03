Ratan Tata's company partners with Google, set to launch...

Tata Group, once led by Ratan Tata, is one of the largest companies in India. It is present in several sectors including automobiles, telecom, FMCG and others. Its IT arm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been partnering with many of the world's largest companies. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 16.32 lakh crore, as of September 3.

Now, TCS has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to introduce two cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions -- TCS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and TCS Secure Cloud Foundation. These solutions are designed to enhance the threat detection and response capabilities of businesses across various industries, even in non-cloud environments, helping TCS customers build secure, future-ready enterprises, the company said.

The TCS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, powered by Google's Security Operations platform, enables security teams to reduce the time needed to detect and respond to cyber threats. By combining Google Cloud's advanced threat detection capabilities with TCS's contextual knowledge, the solution offers continuous security monitoring and round-the-clock response, significantly improving cyber resilience. The TCS Secure Cloud Foundation leverages Google Cloud's robust security solutions to strengthen the cloud security posture of businesses across single, multi, and hybrid cloud environments.

Over the past decade, TCS and Google Cloud have collaborated to help global enterprises transform their businesses through cloud technology. This new phase of their partnership focuses on leveraging Google Cloud's AI-powered security portfolio across threat intelligence, security operations, and cloud security. The collaboration aims to offer tailored solutions at a global scale while ensuring local compliance with regulatory standards.

