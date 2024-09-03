Ratan Tata's company partners with Google, set to launch...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

Meet richest Indian in energy sector, who owns a private jet, has net worth of Rs 20150 crore, leads...

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

NASA breaks silence on ‘strange noises’ coming from Sunita Williams' spacecraft, said, 'crew is asked to…'

'Looking forward to...': PM Modi lands in Brunei, receives warm welcome from crown prince

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

Meet richest Indian in energy sector, who owns a private jet, has net worth of Rs 20150 crore, leads...

Meet richest Indian in energy sector, who owns a private jet, has net worth of Rs 20150 crore, leads...

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

8 richest countries by GDP in 2024

8 richest countries by GDP in 2024

7 islands that are ruled by animals

7 islands that are ruled by animals

Five happiest animals in the world 

Five happiest animals in the world 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Ratan Tata's company partners with Google, set to launch...

The collaboration aims to offer tailored solutions at a global scale.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

Ratan Tata's company partners with Google, set to launch...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tata Group, once led by Ratan Tata, is one of the largest companies in India. It is present in several sectors including automobiles, telecom, FMCG and others. Its IT arm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been partnering with many of the world's largest companies. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 16.32 lakh crore, as of September 3.

Now, TCS has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to introduce two cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions -- TCS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and TCS Secure Cloud Foundation. These solutions are designed to enhance the threat detection and response capabilities of businesses across various industries, even in non-cloud environments, helping TCS customers build secure, future-ready enterprises, the company said.

The TCS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, powered by Google's Security Operations platform, enables security teams to reduce the time needed to detect and respond to cyber threats. By combining Google Cloud's advanced threat detection capabilities with TCS's contextual knowledge, the solution offers continuous security monitoring and round-the-clock response, significantly improving cyber resilience. The TCS Secure Cloud Foundation leverages Google Cloud's robust security solutions to strengthen the cloud security posture of businesses across single, multi, and hybrid cloud environments.

READ | Meet woman, who married at 18, later studied at Harvard, now runs Rs 18566 crore company as...

Over the past decade, TCS and Google Cloud have collaborated to help global enterprises transform their businesses through cloud technology. This new phase of their partnership focuses on leveraging Google Cloud's AI-powered security portfolio across threat intelligence, security operations, and cloud security. The collaboration aims to offer tailored solutions at a global scale while ensuring local compliance with regulatory standards.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'If you interact with…': Elon Musk's big revelation on X goes viral, details inside

'If you interact with…': Elon Musk's big revelation on X goes viral, details inside

Heartwarming surprise: Man and his friends make Zomato delivery guy’s birthday extra special, watch

Heartwarming surprise: Man and his friends make Zomato delivery guy’s birthday extra special, watch

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Bengaluru-Madurai Vande Bharat Express to launch today: Check route, timings, fare and more

Bengaluru-Madurai Vande Bharat Express to launch today: Check route, timings, fare and more

Meet Jasdeep Singh Gill, former Cipla strategy officer, appointed as new 'Sant Satguru' of Radha Soami Satsang Beas

Meet Jasdeep Singh Gill, former Cipla strategy officer, appointed as new 'Sant Satguru' of Radha Soami Satsang Beas

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement