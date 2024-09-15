Ratan Tata's company earned Rs 23427 crore in 5 days after...

Tata Group's TCS is one of the leading IT companies in India. It specializes in information technology services and consulting. Ratan Tata once led the Tata Group including the IT giant. Now, the company added Rs 23,427.12 crore in just five days (Monday to Friday) last week, taking its valuation to Rs 16,36,189.63 crore. The share of TCS closed at Rs 4,521.75 on the NSE on September 13.

Not just that, nine of the top 10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,01,552.69 crore in market valuation last week. Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer amid bullish investors' sentiment in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,707.01 points or 2.10 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its lifetime high of 83,116.19 on Thursday. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries was leading the chart of the top-10 most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and ITC.

Recently, around 40,000 TCS employees received these notices, with the tax demands ranging from Rs 50,000 to 1 lakh, depending on their seniority within the company. TCS later termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a 'discrepancy.

