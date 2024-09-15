Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K Assembly Polls: Engineer Rashid's AIP, ex-Jamaat members form alliance

Ishan Kishan likely to get picked for Bangladesh T20Is if....

Ratan Tata's company earned Rs 23427 crore in 5 days after...

GNSS: Here's how India’s new GPS-based toll system will change your highway travel

'He wasn't a friend, he was very...': Former India cricketer makes bold claim about Gautam Gambhir

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
J-K Assembly Polls: Engineer Rashid's AIP, ex-Jamaat members form alliance

J-K Assembly Polls: Engineer Rashid's AIP, ex-Jamaat members form alliance

Ishan Kishan likely to get picked for Bangladesh T20Is if....

Ishan Kishan likely to get picked for Bangladesh T20Is if....

Ratan Tata's company earned Rs 23427 crore in 5 days after...

Ratan Tata's company earned Rs 23427 crore in 5 days after...

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 animals with amazing physical strength

8 animals with amazing physical strength

Diabetes: Night-time habits to reduce blood sugar levels instantly

Diabetes: Night-time habits to reduce blood sugar levels instantly

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Ratan Tata's company earned Rs 23427 crore in 5 days after...

The share of the company closed at Rs 4,521.75 on the NSE on September 13.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 08:07 PM IST

Ratan Tata's company earned Rs 23427 crore in 5 days after...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tata Group's TCS is one of the leading IT companies in India. It specializes in information technology services and consulting. Ratan Tata once led the Tata Group including the IT giant. Now, the company added Rs 23,427.12 crore in just five days (Monday to Friday) last week, taking its valuation to Rs 16,36,189.63 crore. The share of TCS closed at Rs 4,521.75 on the NSE on September 13.

Not just that, nine of the top 10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,01,552.69 crore in market valuation last week. Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer amid bullish investors' sentiment in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,707.01 points or 2.10 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its lifetime high of 83,116.19 on Thursday. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries was leading the chart of the top-10 most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and ITC.

Recently, around 40,000 TCS employees received these notices, with the tax demands ranging from Rs 50,000 to 1 lakh, depending on their seniority within the company. TCS later termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a 'discrepancy.

READ | 7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, DA hike to be announced on...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'You have skin like Om Puri': Masaba Gupta reveals being trolled for having acne scare on face

'You have skin like Om Puri': Masaba Gupta reveals being trolled for having acne scare on face

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan, says 'Shloka-Radhika aaye kya'

Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan, says 'Shloka-Radhika aaye kya'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement