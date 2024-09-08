Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ratan Tata's company invests Rs 950 crore in this firm, plans to build...

This Indian cricketer has the most expensive and luxurious home, it's not Kohli, Rohit, Sachin or Dhoni

First suspected Mpox case detected in India: Know symptoms, prevention, transmission of this virus

Bangladesh plans to extradite ex-PM Sheikh Hasina from India, put her on trial for….

Amid Champions Trophy row, PCB chief breaks silence on Jay Shah’s appointment as ICC chairman

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ratan Tata's company invests Rs 950 crore in this firm, plans to build...

Ratan Tata's company invests Rs 950 crore in this firm, plans to build...

This Indian cricketer has the most expensive and luxurious home, it's not Kohli, Rohit, Sachin or Dhoni

This Indian cricketer has the most expensive and luxurious home, it's not Kohli, Rohit, Sachin or Dhoni

First suspected Mpox case detected in India: Know symptoms, prevention, transmission of this virus

First suspected Mpox case detected in India: Know symptoms, prevention, transmission of this virus

8 vegetarian foods that help control blood sugar naturally

8 vegetarian foods that help control blood sugar naturally

8 benefits of consuming soaked moong daily

8 benefits of consuming soaked moong daily

8 films, including one Hollywood blockbuster, Amitabh Bachchan rejected

8 films, including one Hollywood blockbuster, Amitabh Bachchan rejected

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

When Ranveer Singh wished to have a baby girl 'as cute as' Deepika Padukone: 'Ek aisi de de mujhe, meri life...'

When Ranveer Singh wished to have a baby girl 'as cute as' Deepika Padukone: 'Ek aisi de de mujhe, meri life...'

This actor started with small role, was terrified to say a dialogue, later became superstar, gave 15 back-to-back hits

This actor started with small role, was terrified to say a dialogue, later became superstar, gave 15 back-to-back hits

HomeBusiness

Business

Ratan Tata's company invests Rs 950 crore in this firm, plans to build...

The investment is part of its strategy to bolster its presence in the new energy sector.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 06:23 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Ratan Tata's company invests Rs 950 crore in this firm, plans to build...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tata Group is one of the biggest companies in India. It was once led by renowned industrialist Ratan Tata as chairman. The group has been expanding its business in India and abroad. Now, it has invested Rs 950 crore into its battery manufacturing subsidiary, Agratas, CNBC reported. The investment is part of its strategy to bolster its presence in the new energy sector.

Agratas is setting up state-of-the-art battery manufacturing plants in India and the UK. According to Tata Sons' 106th annual report, the company plans to build a 40 GWh gigafactory in the UK and a 20 GWh plant in Sanand, Gujarat. 

Agratas is a global battery business within the Tata Group. It is focused on developing cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities to support the automotive industry’s transition to cleaner energy solutions. The company designs and manufactures batteries for the automotive and energy sectors, with its first customers being Tata Group firms Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Tata Motors.

Meanwhile, the Tata Group's revenue for 2023-24 rose 25 per cent from a year earlier to Rs 43,893 crore. The profit after tax increased 57 per cent to Rs 12,521.6 crore. The market value of Tata Sons' listed investments rose by 35.7 per cent, reaching Rs 15,20,560.60 crore as of March 31, 2024, compared to Rs 11,20,545.24 crore the previous year. The group's combined market capitalisation grew by 47 per cent, reaching Rs 30,36,905 crore from Rs 20,71,467 crore in the prior year.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

During PM Modi's visit, India, Singapore call for peaceful resolution of disputes in South China Sea

During PM Modi's visit, India, Singapore call for peaceful resolution of disputes in South China Sea

Meet Indian genius who established 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, runs iconic...

Meet Indian genius who established 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, runs iconic...

Paris Paralympics: Harvinder Singh, Preethi Pal to be India's flagbearers for closing ceremony

Paris Paralympics: Harvinder Singh, Preethi Pal to be India's flagbearers for closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh become parents, blessed with baby girl

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh become parents, blessed with baby girl

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement