Ratan Tata's company's new move to simplify this business, its 3 subsidiaries now...

Tata Group is one of the biggest groups in India. It is present in several sectors including automobiles, FMCG, telecom and others. The Tata Group, once led by Ratan Tata, has made a new move to simplify and streamline its FMCG business. Its Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has merged its three wholly-owned subsidiaries -- Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt Ltd, NourishCo Beverages Ltd, and Tata SmartFoodz Ltd with the company.

The move comes after the FMCG maker got approval from NCLT and other regulatory clearances. "We wish to inform you that the conditions outlined under Clause 17 of the Scheme, including the filing of certified copies of the order with the Registrar of Companies, of the respective companies, in Form INC-28, have been duly completed. Accordingly, in terms of the Scheme, the effective date of the scheme (of merger) is September 1, 2024," the company said in a regulatory filing.

This is in line with the company's focus on simplifying and streamlining the business. This consolidation of legal entity structure will unlock efficiencies and synergies, it added. "There is no change in the operating structure for these business units and they will continue to stay focused on the following portfolios - millet-based products, ready-to-drink products and ready-to-cook/ ready-to-eat products. These product portfolios are part of the growth businesses for Tata Consumer Products," it said.

TCPL's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. The company which has a consolidated turnover of Rs 15,206 crore owns key beverage brands including Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+.

