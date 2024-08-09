Ratan Tata's company's next big move - A lethal weapon that will shock China and Pakistan, it is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Panda rolls down a moat in viral video, internet can't stop gushing

Meet actor, son of bus driver, who performed kirtans at 11; later became star, now owns private jet, is worth…

This queen of pop was discovered by Zeenat Aman, abused and cheated on by husband; died tragically after...

NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement today

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam after hardwork of four years, secured AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Panda rolls down a moat in viral video, internet can't stop gushing

Panda rolls down a moat in viral video, internet can't stop gushing

Meet actor, son of bus driver, who performed kirtans at 11; later became star, now owns private jet, is worth…

Meet actor, son of bus driver, who performed kirtans at 11; later became star, now owns private jet, is worth…

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam after hardwork of four years, secured AIR...

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam after hardwork of four years, secured AIR...

5 amazing images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

5 amazing images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

First salaries of 9 Bollywood superstars

First salaries of 9 Bollywood superstars

8 animals that don't drink water

8 animals that don't drink water

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Meet actor, son of bus driver, who performed kirtans at 11; later became star, now owns private jet, is worth…

Meet actor, son of bus driver, who performed kirtans at 11; later became star, now owns private jet, is worth…

This queen of pop was discovered by Zeenat Aman, abused and cheated on by husband; died tragically after...

This queen of pop was discovered by Zeenat Aman, abused and cheated on by husband; died tragically after...

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Ratan Tata's company's next big move - A lethal weapon that will shock China and Pakistan, it is...

The aircraft’s versatility is further demonstrated by its ability to take off and land on non-traditional airstrips, such as gravel or grass, making it a flexible option for various military operations

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

Ratan Tata's company's next big move - A lethal weapon that will shock China and Pakistan, it is...
Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) prepares to unveil a game-changing asset for the nation’s defence
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The winds of change are blowing through India's skies as Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) prepares to unveil a game-changing asset for the nation’s defence. What if a single aircraft could shift the balance of power in the region? In a move that could send shockwaves through the corridors of Pakistan and China, TASL is on the brink of launching its first indigenously produced Grob G 180 aircraft—a marvel of engineering that promises to redefine modern warfare.

By 2026, India’s Air Force will gain a formidable new asset: the Grob G 180, an aircraft that is set to become a cornerstone of the nation’s electronic intelligence (ELINT) capabilities. This twin-engine aircraft, developed by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), is designed to operate at altitudes up to 45,000 feet and boasts an impressive range of 1,800 nautical miles. It is capable of staying airborne for six to seven hours, making it a vital tool for gathering critical intelligence.

What sets the Grob G 180 apart is its ability to be tailored for ELINT missions. With a payload capacity exceeding 1,000 kg, it can carry a diverse array of sensors and electronic equipment necessary to intercept and analyse enemy communications. This capability is pivotal in providing the Indian military with real-time intelligence on adversary activities, enhancing strategic decision-making on the battlefield.

The aircraft’s versatility is further demonstrated by its ability to take off and land on non-traditional airstrips, such as gravel or grass, making it a flexible option for various military operations. For TASL, this project marks a significant milestone in India’s defense sector, reducing reliance on foreign technology and aligning with the country’s push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

This move not only strengthens India’s defence infrastructure but also positions the nation as a growing hub for advanced defence technology. As TASL pioneers this indigenous ELINT platform, it’s clear that the skies are no longer the limit—India is reaching for a new frontier in global defence dominance.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Lucknow couple kisses over sunroof of speeding car, netizens say...

Viral video: Lucknow couple kisses over sunroof of speeding car, netizens say...

This queen of pop was discovered by Zeenat Aman, abused and cheated on by husband; died tragically after...

This queen of pop was discovered by Zeenat Aman, abused and cheated on by husband; died tragically after...

Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv EV in India; bookings to start on this date

Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv EV in India; bookings to start on this date

‘A beginning of infinite love': Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engaged in traditional ceremony, first photos out

‘A beginning of infinite love': Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engaged in traditional ceremony, first photos out

Tech companies laid off over 1,00,000 in July; Microsoft, Intel among...

Tech companies laid off over 1,00,000 in July; Microsoft, Intel among...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement