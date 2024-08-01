Twitter
Ratan Tata's company enters telecom again, inks deal with BSNL worth Rs..., internet speed will be...

TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) invested a substantial Rs 15,000 crore in BSNL, focusing on setting up data centres. This significant investment is expected to bring major advancements in four key regions

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 08:54 PM IST

Ratan Tata's company enters telecom again, inks deal with BSNL worth Rs..., internet speed will be...
TATA is making a comeback in the telecom sector, this time in collaboration with BSNL
    Do you recall TATA Indicom, the telecom brand that once offered free minutes with minimal recharges? TATA is making a comeback in the telecom sector, this time in collaboration with BSNL. This unexpected partnership has sparked curiosity about its impact on other telecom operators and the benefits for users.

    Recently, TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) invested a substantial Rs 15,000 crore in BSNL, focusing on setting up data centres. This significant investment is expected to bring major advancements in four key regions, promising immense benefits.

    One of the standout benefits of the BSNL-TATA collaboration is the provision of high-speed internet to rural areas. The plan includes delivering fast internet to 1,000 villages, where BSNL has already initiated 4G trials. Until now, these villages only had access to 3G services, making this upgrade a significant leap.

    With the news of this partnership, rumours began to swirl, suggesting that TATA had acquired BSNL. These rumours spread rapidly on social media. However, the truth is that TATA has made a strategic investment in BSNL, not a purchase.

    In early July, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone increased their recharge plan prices, directly impacting users. This led many to switch their numbers to BSNL. In response, BSNL is now gearing up to enter the 5G network arena, with trials set to start soon in major cities.

    The collaboration between TATA and BSNL is expected to bring a telecom revolution, offering enhanced services and greater connectivity, particularly in rural India. 

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
