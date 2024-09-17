Ratan Tata's right-hand man makes big claim about company's future, says, 'however painful, these...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Diljit Dosanjh's 'expensive' Dil-Luminati Tour attracts Delhi Police, issues warning against...

Arvind Kejriwal to resign today: AAP to announce next CM of Delhi at...

Meet new generation J-K politician whose aunt was kidnapped by terrorists, now ready to take over mother’s legacy

Kartik Aaryan avoids clashing with Singham Again, calls Rohit Shetty to postpone his film? Here's what we know

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested after being indicted in sex trafficking case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In Pics: Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth Rs 4000 crore

In Pics: Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth Rs 4000 crore

Diljit Dosanjh's 'expensive' Dil-Luminati Tour attracts Delhi Police, issues warning against...

Diljit Dosanjh's 'expensive' Dil-Luminati Tour attracts Delhi Police, issues warning against...

Meet new generation J-K politician whose aunt was kidnapped by terrorists, now ready to take over mother’s legacy

Meet new generation J-K politician whose aunt was kidnapped by terrorists, now ready to take over mother’s legacy

8 affordable international travel destinations for Indians

8 affordable international travel destinations for Indians

7 motivating books recommended by Satya Nadella

7 motivating books recommended by Satya Nadella

6 breathtaking images of Red-Spider Nebula captured by NASA

6 breathtaking images of Red-Spider Nebula captured by NASA

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महि��ला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth Rs 4000 crore

In Pics: Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth Rs 4000 crore

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Meet man who made many actors overnight stars, changed Vinod Khanna's fortunes, could not save son's career despite..

Meet man who made many actors overnight stars, changed Vinod Khanna's fortunes, could not save son's career despite..

Diljit Dosanjh's 'expensive' Dil-Luminati Tour attracts Delhi Police, issues warning against...

Diljit Dosanjh's 'expensive' Dil-Luminati Tour attracts Delhi Police, issues warning against...

Kartik Aaryan avoids clashing with Singham Again, calls Rohit Shetty to postpone his film? Here's what we know

Kartik Aaryan avoids clashing with Singham Again, calls Rohit Shetty to postpone his film? Here's what we know

HomeBusiness

Business

Ratan Tata's right-hand man makes big claim about company's future, says, 'however painful, these...'

He acknowledged that the steps might be difficult but were necessary for the company

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Ratan Tata's right-hand man makes big claim about company's future, says, 'however painful, these...'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Tata group is undergoing several changes as it shifts focus to new-age businesses like semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, and renewable energy, according to Chairman N Chandrasekaran in an interview with the Financial Times (FT).

"We are preparing the group for the future," Chandrasekaran told FT. He acknowledged that the transitions, while difficult, are necessary.

As part of this shift, the $165 billion group is increasing its online offerings and integrating artificial intelligence into its internal processes.

One of the major changes is at Tata Steel, which will close its blast furnaces at the Port Talbot steelworks and cut 2,500 jobs in the UK. The company plans to invest £750 million (around Rs 8,250 crore) in the facility, with an additional £500 million (around Rs 5,502 crore) coming from the UK government to build a new electric arc furnace to replace the old coal-based ones. Despite heavy losses of £4-5 billion (around Rs 44,000-55,000 crore) since acquiring Corus Group in 2007, Tata remains focused on greener products.

Regarding Air India, Chandrasekaran said supply chain issues had delayed aircraft deliveries, but the airline's losses have reduced as of March 31, 2024. He expects the airline to become more competitive domestically within a year and internationally by 2026, once new Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s are delivered.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, an Indian, who is set to invest Rs 1258245000 in Israeli company to...

Meet man, an Indian, who is set to invest Rs 1258245000 in Israeli company to...

US says it is working on 'substantial' round of further assistance for Kyiv

US says it is working on 'substantial' round of further assistance for Kyiv

Gautam Adani beats rivals, wins bid to supply 6600 MW of electricity to...

Gautam Adani beats rivals, wins bid to supply 6600 MW of electricity to...

Postcard Travel Club: A Digital Postcard Redefining Conscious Tourism

Postcard Travel Club: A Digital Postcard Redefining Conscious Tourism

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League final; Anderson Peters lifts title

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League final; Anderson Peters lifts title

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth Rs 4000 crore

In Pics: Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth Rs 4000 crore

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement